In December, the sky will give us four showers of stars. And the first one is about to happen.

Is about The Phenicids, which will reach their maximum peak in the early morning of Thursday, December 2. From the National Committee Night of Stars they explained that this year their activity will be low, but the show will join the Orionids of November, which will also cross the sky these days. Between the two events, up to five meteors can be seen per hour.

“They are low intensity meteor showers. Their combined activity will allow us to observe about five meteors per hour. However, they agree with the moon close to the new phase, so that if you look at them from a place far from artificial light, there will be no brightness that interferes ”, said the organization.

The Phenicid meteor shower has its origin in Comet 289P / Blanpain. This, as it moves through its orbit, leaves behind traces of dust and debris that are suspended in space. When these fragments impact the Earth’s atmosphere, they become Shooting Stars.

“Like planets, comets and asteroids revolve around the Sun. And on their way they leave remnants of their nucleus. When the Earth crosses the orbit of one of these objects, its remains interact with our atmosphere, producing the phenomenon known as a meteor shower ”, explains the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE).

Comet 289P / Blanpain was discovered in 1819 by Jacques Blanpain, who said that the object had “a very small and confusing nucleus.” After that, it disappeared for 200 years. At that time, no astronomer could find it in the sky, since it is very difficult to observe it, even with the appropriate observation instruments. It takes approximately 5.18 years to go around the Sun.

The Phenicids will reach their maximum on December 2 and although they will not be as active as the Geminids -which will leave us before the end of the year 120 meteors per hour-, we will have a nice show. We tell you step by step how to capture them in the sky.

Step 1: date and time

The Phenicids can be observed for almost two weeks: from Sunday, November 28 to Thursday, December 9. However, the best time to spot them will come at dawn on December 2.

“It will be convenient to contemplate it during the first two hours of day 2, or at dusk on December 2, towards the southern part of the celestial sphere ”, advised the INAOE.

Although they will not be very active, they will coincide with the passage of the Orionids and together they will leave us up to five meteors per hour.

Step 2: the place

As the National Night of the Stars Committee explains, on December 2 the Moon will be very close to its full phase, so the brightness of the satellite will not hinder the observation. In addition, experts recommend following the astronomical event from places with very dark skies, away from the light pollution of big cities. They also remember that it is important to adapt the eyes to darkness, a process that can take half an hour.

Step 3: where to look

To observe any shower of stars, it is convenient to look towards its radiance. This is the point from which the meteors seem to fall.

In this case the radiant is the constellation of the Phoenix, which gives the phenomenon its name and will appear in the southern part of the celestial sphere. If you want to locate this grouping of stars, there are very useful applications that will help you locate yourself in the sky, such as SkySafari, for Android, or Skyview, for IOS. You can also use the compass on your cell phone.

After the Phenicids, three showers of stars will arrive. First the Púppidas will cross the celestial vault, with a minimum of 10 meteors per hour; then the Geminids will do it, which will leave 120 flashes per hour and finally the Ursids, which will leave a maximum rate of 10.

All December astronomical events:

– December 1st: Neptune ends its retrograde movement. It will resume its usual displacement towards the east.

– December 2nd: meteor shower maximum Phenicides. Between zero and 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

– December 3: conjunction of the Moon and Mars. The terrestrial satellite will be north of Mars, in the direction of the constellation Libra.

– December 4th: total solar eclipse. It cannot be seen from Mexico.

– December 4th: the Moon in perigee, that is, at its minimum distance from the Earth.

– December 7th: conjunction of the Moon and Venus. The best time to observe it will be at sunset on the sixth. They will appear near the constellation of Sagittarius, towards the west of the celestial vault.

– December 7th: meteor shower maximum Púppidas. At least 10 meteors can be seen per hour.

– December 8: conjunction of the Moon and Saturn. The satellite will appear to the south of the gas giant, towards the constellation of Capricorn.

– December 9: conjunction of the moon and jupiter. The Moon will be south of Jupiter, also in the direction of the constellation Capricorn.

– December 10: asteroid 44 Nysa in opposition.

– December 11: the crescent moon.

– December 12th: the Orion Nebula it will be well located for observation, towards the constellation of Orion. It will be able to be seen during most of the night, towards the east of the celestial sphere.

– December 13th: conjunction of Venus and Pluto.

– December 14th: meteor shower maximum Geminids. Up to 120 meteors can be seen per hour.

– Dec. 18: Moon in apogee, maximum distance from Earth.

– Decembre 19th: Full moon.

– December 21: Winter Solstice.

– December 22th: maximum of the meteor shower Ursids. Up to 10 meteors can be seen per hour.

– December 27: Last quarter moon.

– December 29: the open cluster NGC 2244 and the Rosetta Nebula will be well placed for observation for most of the night.

– December 31st: maximum approach of the Moon and Mars.

