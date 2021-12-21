

Dec 20, 2021 at 20:05 CET



Fenerbahçe Istanbul, one of the three clubs with the longest tradition in Turkey, fired its coach, Portuguese Vítor Pereira, after Sunday’s game against Besiktas, which ended 2-2 and prompted calls for his resignation from the fans.

“An agreement has been reached with our soccer coach Vitor Pereira regarding the termination of his contract and our paths separate“said the club in a brief note, published on its website, in which it thanks him for the services provided and wishes him luck.

The 53-year-old Portuguese coach took over the ‘Canarian’ team last July, which he already managed from 2015 to 2016.

Fenerbahçe are in fifth place in the Turkish Super League, ahead of Besiktas, who just 11 days ago also dispensed with their coach after a losing streak in the Champions League.