Yesterday a little boy of about five years old asked me casually: “Do you have a husband?” I asked him with the same air: “What does that work for? What is a husband good for? “ We both laughed, giggling like louts. It seemed to me that I was teaching him something.

It was at my son’s graduation ceremony, I had an ex sitting on either side and my story with each one was now summed up in the 18-year-old boy who held his diploma on stage while we fancied him. When he was in first grade, a little friend who saw him arrive at a school party, said to his mother: “Here comes Matteo with his two parents.” The phrase still amuses us, but it is true that Matteo learned to add, beyond the resources, the mistakes, and the successes of all. Ours is not and was not an assembled family; we have, at this stage of the game, no need to fit in (at least not all of us anymore); It is a bond today only sustained by the deep love we feel for the boy who just graduated.

In the photo there are painful absences. I understand when I see my son on stage that the one missing is her grandmother. Also that we were much more alike than what I could see when I was here: a foolproof fortress, the value of friendship above all else and, also, that for a long time, she neither had a husband nor seemed to need him.

The issue kept spinning in my head because this week I saw the first two chapters of And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, and although – because of the notes and comments on the networks – for the majority the problem (and also the weakest part of the script) is how These wealthy, straight, white, cis, girlfriends adapt and remain interesting in the age of political correctnessThat matter seemed secondary to me and even expendable. I’m from the generation that made Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte part of their sentimental upbringing – the last episode aired when my son was 6 months old. When it was released in June 1998, I was two years older than he is now, and the idea of ​​“having sex like men” –as the protagonist put it in the first chapter– and paying for my shoes alone sounded like liberation.

None of those four thirty-somethings was a feminist in a way that can be referenced today: they were individualists like the most stereotyped of men, they adored fashion, they took care of themselves without guilt, they were hegemonic. For them, the end of love meant free sex for women as well, unlike the new generation that demands from men the emotional responsibility that is supposedly natural in us.

I was afraid to see the first criticisms. To be absolutely honest, I don’t need Carrie Bradshaw to apologize for her heels, or for Miranda Hobbes to flog herself for being too white. I let a few days go by, I hesitated. They say that you never have to go back to the places where you were happy, and also had that antecedent of horror that were the movies. When I finally approached the subject, clenching my teeth over Samantha’s absence – nothing could be more serious than seeing her stereotype the menopause in Abu Dhabi, what depressed me outright, from the beginning, was meeting my married heroines.

With all the comforts in the world, its designer dresses, its exclusive finery in New York locations, and its “white people” problems, the lives of those women who put on the mental agenda of the girls of the 90s all over the world. orgasms, masturbation, dildos, abortion, consent, polyamory and sisterhood long before it was called that, they had become awfully boring. At least for me, just the three of them having been repeating the same routine with the same three guys from 18 years ago was not exactly an ideal projection.

It is true that if in the 90’s Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte showed us that the aspirational was much more like a midday of confidences and salads with friends after a night of carefree sex with any love, the definition of the series She faced her own contradictions: Miranda settled in the suburbs with her typical family; Charlotte had the fate of Susanita that she had always dreamed of, even if it slightly deviated from plans; and Carrie surrendered to romantic love and ended up wishing to marry all in a white dress. But almost two decades passed!

The first shock of seeing them frozen in those apparently resolved lives and without too many possibilities of pain, sex, or glory, it seemed fatal to me, but logical: Why would they choose anything else? If Samantha is not in the sequel, it is because Kim Cattrall had a fight with Sarah Jessica Parker, although the truth is that she would not honor the character either. What would that free and ageless spirit have to do with those three fine ladies from Manhattan – or Brooklyn, it doesn’t matter – trying not to be left out of the time they were once ahead of?

(There is a small spoiler, because I don’t believe in spoilers, because it’s at the beginning, and because it justifies giving And Just Like That a chance). I think the writers understood all of this, because About the end of the first chapter, Big dies. It was impossible that the character of Carrie – or the series – had any possible development with her being the Lady of Preston. And it’s quite convenient, by the way, because The actor Chris Noth has just received two anonymous accusations before the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter of women who – separately – claimed that he sexually abused them, in 2004 in Los Angeles and in 2015 in New York, respectively. The ill-fated Big does not deny the facts, but says they were spoiled.

For the purposes of this story, Carrie is free to be Bradshaw again. And most importantly: it has a network. What is a husband good for? I look around me. I count two ex. They are part of mine. Also many of those women who are now sitting in the nearby rows with their families at the graduation ceremony. I know their lives and those of their sons and daughters. With some of us, we made the adaptation to the boys’ kindergarten together, fifteen years ago. We trusted ourselves, from day one, with the most important thing we had. We went through all of them. With some we are as intimate as our children. We always complain about the “Mommy Chat”, and I know it has terrible press. But, even when we argue, we (or we, okay, there are also three or four daddies) we thought about it a thousand times.

I don’t know what a husband is for, but I do know that no one is strong alone without a net. In mine and my son’s there are many more people who were not there yesterday (at school events there are never enough tickets): some, like my brother, were taking care of the logistics so that I could go. I moved to a fifth two months ago, and now I live with my dog ​​and my cat; when I go to Buenos Aires, someone has to feed them. It’s kind of funny. In the middle of the move, I came across my old wedding ring and dusted it off. It seemed to me that now that things are spicier in the province (and in the whole country, strictly speaking), it is preferable that in the neighborhood they imagine me married. A husband may not be of much use, but the ring may be intimidating. I use it when I go shopping. Twenty years ago, actress Linda Peretz premiered the one-man show “I will not be happy, but I have a husband,” which is still on the bill. I will not be unhappy, but I have an alliance.

