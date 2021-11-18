Despite the fact that Volaris and Viva Aerobus have already announced that they would operate at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), Aeromexico for now still does not contemplate flights in the new air terminal located in Santa Lucía, Mexico state.

According to the director of Corporate Affairs of the airline, Christian Pastrana, “has absolutely not changed his position” of the company.

At a press conference in the framework of the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico in Mérida, he said that the company is already in the final stretch of its financial restructuring process, so you could define your exit from Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Law between next December and January.

“There is no fatal date to leave but we are in the final stretch. We are in the process of exit financing where it is agreed what will happen with the debt and how the new capitalization of the company will be, that process should be happening in the final part of the year ”he said.

Likewise, the manager added that once Aeromexico leaves Chapter 11 the participation of Delta Airlines will be defined inside the company; At the moment, he is still a shareholder and his participation “will be defined in the final part of the process”, as he is interested in continuing.

In the case of the Apollo investment fund, which financed the company, it has the option of converting 80% of the loan it made to Aeroméxico into equity and becoming a shareholder.

“We do not know if it will be in December or January, but everything that is happening is working without interruptions and we hope to have a little more certainty soon, but we are in the final stretch,” he added.