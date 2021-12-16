This Wednesday, December 15, a accident took place in the construction zone of Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico, in the area of ​​the aerodrome located in the municipality of Tecámac.

Hours after the information of the event was released, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) issued an information sheet confirming that 27 people were injured After the incident that occurred on one of the construction platforms, which were transferred to Regional General Hospital No. 200.

Likewise, it reported that 10 of the injured had already been discharged during the course of noon because they only had minor injuries and bruises; while the remaining 17 are still waiting to be discharged.

“It should be noted that the attention to these workers at no time affected the ordinary services provided by the unit”

IMSS confirmed that 27 people were injured in the AIFA accident (Photo: IMSS)

According to the versions of witnesses, the workers climbed into a platform crane for shorten the way to their respective work areas, but it was by giving a turn into a garnish when the less 22 men fell from the platform, however, the official number of those who were injured is still unknown.

In accordance with The universal, sources from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) confirmed the version, also in the video broadcast in social networks you can see how the workers are on the ground while receiving assistance by his colleagues and the military.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in the eastern part of the State of Mexico reported that several workers were transferred to the Regional General Hospital 200 of Tecámac.

According Millennium, of the 22 workers injured in the AIFA, 21 have already been discharged after a medical check-up, only one remained for later care due to a wrist fracture.

The injured are assigned to the Grouping of Engineers of the Sedena, so far, the authorities They have not formally commented on this incident.

TUA, the airport tax: why it will be cheaper to fly from Saint Lucia

In Mexico there is a additional price When traveling by plane, it is about the Airport Use Fee (TUA), is a tax collected by airlines, is charged to passenger to later deliver it to the corresponding airport in order to improve the infrastructure of this one.

In other words, it is the payment for the use of facilities, security filters, sanitary, and other services, this charge has been applied since year 2000, Notably each airport has its own TUA and the amount varies monthly.

This amount from the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) will be 79 percent cheaper than that of the AICM, since for domestic flights it will be 120 pesos. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero) (HENRY ROMERO /)

Another variation is in the national and international flights Although it is the same airport, and it is important to mention that the said tax is for the airport from where they depart the users, not the one they reach.

Generally, this amount varies from 29 to 36 percent of the cost of the plane ticket; however, the price soars even more in some areas, as it depends on each airport.

Mexico City International Airport (AICM) has the current record of the National TUA in October, with a price of 490,607 pesos, while the international is 931,553 pesos, these figures are lower compared to September 2020, that the TUA was national in 537.9 pesos and the international at 1,021 pesos.

The airline Volaris announced that as of March 21, 2022, it will begin flying from the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) located in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico. (Photo: REUTERS / Regis Duvignau) (Regis Duvignau /)

The intention is that users use the AIFA, but in case the authorities raise, companies will be responsible for absorb the difference. This is a possible agreement between the government and airlines to promote the use of the airport.

Felipe Ángeles International Airport will have an economic TUA

This amount from Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) It will be 79 percent cheaper than that of the AICM, since for domestic flights it will be 120 pesos.

Although the authorities of civil Aviation have not made the announcement formally, the airline Volaris He already announced it on his ticket sales page.

“After an extensive analysis about the construction progress, including passenger, operational and maintenance services, the progress in the certification processes and their respective manuals, as well as the takeoff and approach processes, the development in the land access routes, tariff efforts and aeronautical and operational safety, the airline concluded that it will be feasible to operate in this air port “

The airline Volaris announced that As of March 21, 2022, it will start flying from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) located in Santa Lucía, State of Mexico.

KEEP READING:

Air Canada ruled out using the Saint Lucia airport due to lack of feasibility studies

Felipe Ángeles International Airport: this is how construction progress looks

Suburban Train: this will be the route that will connect the CDMX with the Felipe Ángeles International Airport