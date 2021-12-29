Dec 28, 2021 at 8:46 PM CET

RS

The Galician president has been close contact of a positive by COVID-19, so it will reduce its schedule this week. Feijóo has performed a PCR after having knowledge of the risk of contagion, which has been negative. This result plus the fact that the president has already received the third dose of the vaccine make you are not required to quarantine.

Even so, as they explain from the Xunta, the Galician president will adjust his political activity to what is established by the Sergas protocol, which establishes increase precautions and limit social interactions. Therefore, in addition to reducing their acts this week, the appearance scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday after the Consello da Xunta will be through videoconference.