Shinobu’s screen time during the first season of the Demon Slayer anime may not have been as extensive as some would like, but that hasn’t stopped the Pillar of Insects from being a fan favorite.

It is thanks to this reason that we have seen dozens of cosplays inspired by this character, mainly to the delight of the knights, to tell the truth, since there are very beautiful cosplayers playing Shinobu.

Now the beautiful and popular fegalvao, or Maria Fernanda, has delighted us with her portrayal of Shinobu Kocho, Pilar of the Insects in Demon Slayer.

As is customary, fegalvao has made us fall in love once again with this incredible cosplay, in addition to giving it a much more sensual twist, since he wears a more erotic version of the character.

Without a doubt, her fans have loved it, because the reactions in networks only show praise for the Demon Slayer cosplayer and her interpretation of Shinobu. If you liked this cosplay and for some reason you still do not follow her on her social networks, do not hesitate to take a walk, you will not regret it.