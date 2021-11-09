Feel like a VIP when watching "The Squid Game": youtuber MrBeast recreates the tests of the popular series in real life

The famous youtuber MrBeast, known for running increasingly extreme contests such as the last one the lamborghini touches gets it, is planning to recreate some of the tests from the series “The squid game” from Netflix.

It is well known that the resources generated by the videos of the youtuber are reinvested in making more and more extreme tests, and in a tweet, MrBeast He shared with us part of the assembly of the scenography that this new challenge will have.

The idea, according to Jimmy Donaldson, has cost him two million dollars so far, most of this money was spent in the place where these games will take place.

During a month, the 456 contestants were chosen from their Tiktok account, which will have to perform tests like the popular Netflix series “The squid game”, the winner will win $ 456,000.

When and where to see The Squid Game real version

Photo: MrBeast

The date on which the contestants will start playing has not yet been announced, but he did make it clear that this week the starting signal will be given to the first test.

You can feel like a VIP watching the contestants trying to win the grand prize from the canal from MrBeast.

Photo: MrBeast

MrBeast He is also known for using the resources in charitable acts that he usually documents on his channel, the latest of which is removing 13 million kilos of garbage from the oceans through an organization that is dedicated to this.

There is no doubt that the creator of the series Hwang Dong-hyuk never imagined how far the fever for “The squid game”What is interesting is to see this type of recreation in real life, obviously removing the violent part.