As part of its plan to return to the air, Interjet airline appointed Luis Federico Bertrand Rubio as the new CEO of the company.

According to the company, Bertrand Rubio has 50 years of experience in the national and international aeronautical sector and is widely recognized for his participation in both the public sector and in different aeronautical companies, among which his latest assignment as CEO and airport of the Toluca International Airport.

“At Interjet we continue to work decisively so that very soon, hand in hand with workers and suppliers, we can return to operating and provide the service that our passengers deserve. That is why, as of today, Luis Federico Bertrand Rubio has been appointed as the new general director and CEO of the company ”, said the firm.

Likewise, he highlighted that its new CEO has the advice and support of Alarcón & Méndez and HCK Abogados, as well as that of Mena Contadores 1915, with which a professional and highly specialized team has been integrated, so we are sure that very soon The objectives set by the new company directive will be achieved.

