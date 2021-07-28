Fede Bal gave his support to Chano Moreno Charpentier

This week was shaken by the news that the singer Chano Moreno Charpentier He suffered a psychotic outbreak due to narcotics and was shot in the stomach by an officer whom he allegedly tried to attack, according to the police report. Among the hundreds of fans who were shocked by the event, various messages of solidarity with the former singer of So bionic by the artistic community. And one of them was Federico Bal.

The son of Carmen Barbieri heard the news through Infobae and on his Twitter account he shared the publication that reported: “Chano assaulted his mother and attacked a policeman with a knife. The cash shot him and wounded him in the abdomen. The singer was urgently referred to the Otamendi clinic, where he underwent surgery and remains in intensive care”. And then he was in charge of leaving an opinion and reflecting on what happened.

Fede Bal found out what happened to Chano through Infobae’s Twitter account

“ It breaks me in the middle to get up with this news. A great artist, good people, who I love and admire. How much more did it take for instead of making fun we realize that mental health and addictions if not treated in time end in this ? ”, Fede wrote without half measures.

A while later and in a second tweet, Fede stressed that, at this moment, what matters most is that the singer and songwriter regain his health. “I just want Chano to be saved“, Hill.

“I just want Chano to be saved,” Fede Bal said on his Twitter account

Candelaria Tinelli was another of the people who asked for respect for the health of Chano, who is a friend. It was through his account Instagram, a social network in which he has almost four and a half million followers. He first replied a message to Bambi, the brother of the musician who asked for empathy for his family. “I love you, and Chano. And I will continue praying for his health until he gets out of there “, wrote Read in his social network and added the hashtag #FuerzaChano.

Later, he decided to publish a video in which he made it clear that he is not amused by any joke or meme that may have gone viral since the scandal in which Chano was involved was known. “It is a super delicate situation. What happened seems very serious to me. I appreciate if you can have a little respect and control what you say, otherwise I am going to start blocking or deactivating comments because they do not cause me a bit of grace“, Said who is also a singer.

“Clearly, people who make jokes and memes did not have a close-up situation of a relative in intensive care on the verge of dying”Cande continued, who days ago had expressed her anguish over the health of her mother, Soledad Aquino, who remains hospitalized after having received a liver transplant. And he considered that only when a loved one goes through a similar situation “we understand” what is suffered: “It touches us closely.”

While, Coti Sorokin, current couple of Cande, was presented on Monday in ShowMatch and next to Karina The Little Princess they made a heartfelt interpretation of “Your name”, a song of their own. “I want to dedicate this song to Chanito, to Chano, you’re having a fucked up time. Let it be alright. I sang this song many times with him, it is the one he liked the most of the ones I did. We sing it in the Great Rex, in a lot of places “, said the singer at the end of the song.

“For you, Chano, that you get well. It is very crazy what is happening, what happened to him. We love it very much, we bank it. And get out of this, pleaseCoti begged for his friend and colleague.

