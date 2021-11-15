Features to recognize healthy skin

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

In this article we will review what it means to have and maintain healthy skin. Read on and get our advice on this.

Last update: November 15, 2021

Healthy skin is aesthetically pleasing to the eye and to the touch. It is soft and firm at the same time; it is uniform in tone, looks moisturized, toned and defined; it is free of fat and blemishes.

But not only that, it also provides countless benefits. It protects us, as it constitutes a natural barrier against pathogens. It helps to maintain body temperature and allows us to perceive tactile stimuli to interact with the world.

Thus, we must do everything possible to keep skin healthy with an adequate diet, using products to care for and moisturize it, avoiding contact with agents and substances that can damage it, such as the sun, tobacco, detergents and strong cosmetics.

Functions of the skin

The skin is made up of 3 layers: the epidermis, the dermis and the hypodermis. In turn, it is one of the most important organs in the body and the largest. In an adult of average height, it can measure more than 2 square meters and weigh up to 5 kilograms.

The skin performs various functions:

It is the intermediary in the relationship with the world that surrounds us.

that surrounds us. It is the first line of defense , becoming a barrier that provides protection against physical, chemical or biological agents.

, becoming a barrier that provides protection against physical, chemical or biological agents. Too helps us regulate the temperature , keeping us cool or warm.

, keeping us cool or warm. Helps retain moisture inside , while isolating from the outside.

, while isolating from the outside. It is a means for the elimination of waste of the body, through sweating.

of the body, through sweating. Contributes to the production of vitamin D.

Is he organ of sense of touch, thanks to what we perceive shapes, pressure, temperature and even pain.

Through the skin we also give affection. Let’s not forget the great importance of caresses in our affective relationships, be it with our partner, children and even with pets.

Characteristics of healthy skin

There are different types of skin (normal, dry, oily, combination, sensitive) and each one requires specific care. However, there are certain traits common to all healthy skin.

The skin relates us to the outside world, but it also manifests our emotions.

Uniform tone

We are not talking about color, since a person can be white, brown, copper. We refer to the fact when the skin is healthy, the tone is even, without discolorations, spots or depigmentation.

However, natural aging, as well as the combined effect of external and internal agents (sun, diet, diseases), can affect the alteration of the activity of the melanocytes, which would result in an irregular melanin.

Soft skin

Healthy skin has an unmistakable quality: it is soft and smooth to the touch, without areas that are rough, dry, flaky or irregular, not even in areas such as the elbow or others exposed to greater wear and tear.

Nevertheless, as we age it will tend to increase the accumulation of epidermal keratin and the renewal of basal cells will slow down. This will be seen in thicker, drier, rougher and less shiny skin.

Firm to the touch

Above all, healthy skin is felt to touch. In this sense, its texture is compact, smooth and soft, but at the same time solid; it does not give way, it does not wrinkle or it relaxes.

On the contrary, due to illnesses or poor diet, dermal proteins (collagen and elastin) lose structure, affecting firmness and making it appear saggy. This also happens with aging, although it is possible to attenuate it.

Excess fat

The sebaceous glands produce natural oils to provide protection. However, healthy skin cannot be excessively dry or excessively oily.

The high production of sebum (oil) can lead to various problems, starting with acne. In addition, it contributes to the accumulation of bacteria and dead cells, which creates an environment favorable to infections.

Hydration

If the skin looks dry or flaky in appearance and texture, it is unhealthy and lacking in moisture. It is important to maintain hydration to avoid that appearance of cracking.

Now, having dry skin is not strictly speaking a health problem. However, if it remains rough, itching or other symptoms, it is possible that there is some underlying pathology.

Tips for maintaining healthy skin

Maintaining healthy skin is a task that we must occupy every day. It is not something too complex, but it has to become a habit.

Hydration

You should apply moisturizing products, preferably after bathing, to help maintain moisture. Also remember to drink enough fluids.

Nutrition

Nutrition for the skin and for the skin is another key to keeping it healthy and elastic. This is accomplished by using products that contain collagen.

You should also take care of your diet, consuming carrots, spinach, tomatoes, citrus fruits; and avoiding excess sugar, salt, coffee or red meat.

Daily toilet

General grooming is beneficial, but there are several considerations to take into account. Avoid very strong products, which cause allergic reactions.

Don’t go overboard with cleaning, since the skin can become dry, reducing its natural lubrication. Furthermore, too much grooming also reveals obsessive disorders.

Brush the skin

During the bath, use a soft brush or horsehair glove to help in the process of removing dead cells and various substances (dust, dirt, mites). However, you should avoid this if you have wounds or if you suffer from skin conditions, such as eczema or psoriasis.

Photoprotection

You must take care of the skin from the effects of solar radiation and not only in summer. Depending on the type of skin, creams with a high protection factor should be applied, as well as wearing dark glasses, hats or caps. This is also important in skin cancer prevention.

Exercise

The exercise can help keep skin healthy for several reasons:

Increase blood flow.

The skin receives more nutrients.

Elasticity and tone are maintained.

Toxins and other accumulated waste elements are removed.

Exfoliation

Mechanical or chemical exfoliation of the skin helps remove dead cells that accumulate on the surface, contributing in turn to the natural renewal process. You have to exfoliate with some frequency, but without overdoing it.

Peels help remove skin debris that remains on the surface.

Tobacco



If you want to have healthy skin, the best thing you can do is quit smoking. Tobacco dries out, reduces oxygenation, while constricting blood vessels. Even, according to research, affects healing and favors the appearance of other dermatological alterations.

Other substances

Chlorine in swimming pools can be a trigger for some skin conditions, such as atopic dermatitis. So it is advisable to be careful and take the necessary precautions.

Stress

Last but not least, according to the studies carried out on the subject, between 30% and 70% of skin diseases are related to psychological disorders. So, if we want healthy skin, we also have to pay attention to what we think and how we feel.

Show off or take care of your skin: that’s the dilemma

Healthy skin looks beautiful to the eye and pleasant to the touch. Also, a healthy appearance affects your good mood. It is a harmonious circle.

Of course, skin care should be like everything we do: moderate. Excesses in the use of products and in cleaning can have worse consequences than the disease, both for the skin and for the behavior.

Having healthy and beautiful skin is something that many people will want to show off and show off. But this can also be counterproductive. Particularly in the summer, exposing it to the sun or other agents would cause more damage than usual.

It might interest you …