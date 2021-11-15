Realme is one of the brands that has the most options when it comes to battling Xiaomi in its kingdom: quality-price. AND the new Realme GT Neo 2, which lands this week in Spain, is one of the best proofs of this.

The new product of the Asian brand has a Snapdragon 870 processor, which is nothing more than a slightly superior version of the Snapdragon 865 that we found in many high-end 2020 phones. That is, it is not Qualcomm’s most advanced chip, but it is a super fast one.

Another aspect in which the Realme GT Neo 2 stands out is the screen. It has a Samsung AMOLED panel with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, a size of 6.62 inches and a Full HD + resolution. The brand also ensures that it is capable of reaching a maximum brightness (peak, not sustained) of 1,300 nits.

In the photographic field, the mobile lands with 64 megapixels in its main camera, with an aperture lens f / 1.8. Next to it, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a third 2-megapixel sensor focused on macro photography. Up front, a 16 megapixel sensor takes care of the selfies.

Underhood, the Realme GT Neo 2 has 5,000 mAh that can be quickly recharged to a maximum of 65 W. The charger is also present in the device box. And yes, it is one compatible with this power.

In terms of connectivity, how could it be otherwise, the Realme comes with NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and a physical USB-C port. The feature that we do not find is wireless charging, which continues to resist reaching cheaper phones like this one from Realme.

How much will the Realme GT Neo 2 cost?

The Realme GT Neo 2 It will be sold in Spain from November 16 in two different configurations and three different colors (green, blue and black). Prices are as follows:

Realme GT Neo 2 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 449.99 euros.

Realme GT Neo 2 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 549.99 euros.

However, on the occasion of Black Friday (until November 29), it will be possible to purchase this phone with almost 100 euros discount at realme.com, Amazon, PcComponentes and El Corte Inglés. The resulting prices are as follows:

Version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 369.99 euros.

Version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 449.99 euros.