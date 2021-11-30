The iMac M1s have been a total success, surprising everyone and proving that the M1 chip is capable of supporting any task that a general user may ask for. But so far we have only seen a single size of 24 inches, where is its older brother? We will collect everything we know about the supposed 27-inch iMac which can arrive in a few months.

What design will the 27-inch iMac have?

The new 27-inch iMac (some leakers use the name “iMac Pro” even though Apple already said that this model will no longer exist) is expected to be the high-end model of the iMac series, and its design would be very similar to the that we have already seen in his little brother of 24.

If we see the trend that Apple has followed in its MacBook Pro we could deduce that we will see more sober colors, silver and space gray surely. But I say this without relying on hearsay, so I can be wrong. There can always be more colors that Apple can surprise us with.

What features will the 27-inch iMac have?





The only thing the rumors agree on is that we will probably see the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in it, in order to have a powerful desktop machine. But this iMac can arrive when there is already an M2 chip in the MacBook Air, so I would not be surprised to see that chip in some base model.





There are no rumors about major changes to your peripherals– We will probably still have the same Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Mouse. Anyway, knowing that they are high-end computers, I would not completely rule out that they present some kind of surprise.

There are rumors from November 2021 that talk about the return of some ports, as has happened with the MacBook Pros. HDMI ports and card readers would come back to life to make work easier for professionals.

How much can the 27-inch iMac cost?

The price of these iMac it won’t be cheap. We are talking about a diagonal of at least 27 inches, equipped with official Apple chips and with surely a new design. The current models start at 1,999 euros, and I would not be surprised if the base price of the new models becomes higher.

The highest ranges will have no limit: we can configure iMac of 6,000, 8,000 and up to 10,000 euros depending on the specifications we want to have. They will be the all-in-one reference not only in Apple, but in the entire desktop market.

The release date of these future high-end iMacs is doubtful. Rumors place her between spring and autumn 2022, and the global logistics crisis we are experiencing may cause further delays. Personally and as long as we do not have more leaked data, I would not wait for a model like this in particular if we need an Apple computer in the short term.