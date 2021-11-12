Now that Apple sells its M1 Pro and M1 Max-chip MacBook Pros and has come to terms with criticism from the pros, the next step for the notebook range is to apply that learning to the MacBook Air. Apple’s best-selling laptop is expected to have profound changes in its next generation, so it’s worth a refresher. Everything we know about the rumored ‘MacBook Air M2’.

What design will the MacBook Air M2 have?





Apple integrated the M1 chip into the MacBook Air achieving a good increase in performance and efficiency, but did not make changes to the design of the computer. But now the rumors have been predicting for a long time a total redesign which would reduce the frames and inherit the notch for the FaceTime camera.

Those frames, by the way, would become white in the style of the iMac M1. The keyboard would also have a white background between its keys, with the rest of the aluminum chassis being able to be of Various colors. It will be rare to see one of these gray computers.

The MacBook Air would also lose its teardrop shape, thus its thickness would be uniform and it would be the same everywhere. Of course, it would remain a very thin and light laptop designed for the general public.

What features will the MacBook Air M2 have?





The main thing is that we will see an evolution of the M1 chip, a successor that will probably be called M2. It will be manufactured in the same 5nm technology with which we have the M1, but with certain optimizations that Cupertino would have applied in this year of margin that they have had. The RAM memory should not change too much, starting from the 8 GB base and offering the option to expand to 16 GB.

The performance and efficiency of this M2 chip would not be anything revolutionary, although it would be an improvement over the M1 chip. Maybe we will achieve a little more efficiency, which would benefit the autonomy of the computer (or not if Apple chooses to make smaller batteries to compensate).

As for ports, the leaks indicate that the MagSafe 3 charging connector it would come to the MacBook Air. What is not so clear anymore is if the HDMI port and the card reader can appear, since it would not be strange that they remain as a professional option.

Ming-Chi Kuo affirmed that the screen of the MacBook Air will be mini-LED, although it is a somewhat expensive component for a range of computers that prioritizes being economical. I wouldn’t bet firmly on it unless Apple raises a price hike for the laptop.

How much can the MacBook Air M2 be?

Apple should keep the prices of its MacBook Air, or not modify them too much. Right now the MacBook Air M1 start at 1,129 euros, so maybe we will see something like a MacBook Air M2 with a base price of 1,299 euros with the option to continue buying a MacBook Air M1 at 999 euros. Be careful because this is not part of a rumor, they are speculations of a server based on past releases.

There is also the possibility that the same price will be maintained and Apple will stop selling the MacBook Air M1 (or make it discounted until stocks are exhausted).

Some rumors indicate that its production may start mid 2022, so we could see them featured at WWDC21. Other more recent sources believe that we will see it presented at a spring event, as it happened with the iMac M1.