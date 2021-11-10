The next generation of the Apple Watch is already making its way into the rumors. Rumors that point to design changes, new health sensors and changes that, whether we see it or not, they sound the most interesting. Let’s collect everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 8.

What design will the Apple Watch Series 8 have?

We expected a huge redesign in the Apple Watch Series 7, now the Series 8 is raised as the next candidate to see these changes. Some changes that would give the new watch a more square design and similar to the one we see in the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.





In this regard we have to say that Apple usually keep the same design for two years in a row, so we could well see this possible redesign in a Series 9 or later. What we could see is a third size option. According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple could consider three option sizes in addition to the 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter variants. This new size would be higher, so we could speak of 47 or 48 millimeters.

As for other designs, we must remember how Bloomberg predicted a Apple Watch with an ultra-resistant finish for athletes more professionals and people who use their watch in more demanding environments. A model that would arrive in 2022 and that could accompany the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8. From what has been published we hope that this new model has the same functionality as the Apple Watch that we already know, the only difference would be in the resistance and protection.

What health news are we waiting for?





Are various rumors surrounding the health part of the future Apple Watch Series 8, many published in the WSJ. Among the candidates to appear in this generation of the watch we find blood glucose monitoring, blood pressure measurement, temperature measurement, sleep apnea detection and the possibility of detecting car accidents.

There have been numerous rumors about glucose measurement. The most recent comes from DigiTimes, and claims that Apple is working on a few infrared sensors capable of calculating the amount of sugar in the blood based on its color.

Refering to blood pressure measurement we also have interesting information. Apparently Apple would be developing a non-intrusive system to measure this value. In addition, Apple supplier Rockley Photonics is working on sensors capable of monitoring these values. Still, this is a really complicated measurement if we pose it in a non-intrusive way, so it might not reach the Apple Watch Series 8.





The possibility of locate a body temperature sensor It has also been in rumors for a long time. According to Bloomberg, this feature would arrive in 2022, which means the Series 8 at hand. A sensor that is more complex than it appears, especially to ensure that the heat from the watch itself does not alter the measurements.

The sleep apnea detection has another focus. Theoretically, it is already possible to implement such a system thanks to the blood oxygen sensor that is present from the Apple Watch Series 6, but continuous measurements during sleep have an excessive impact on the battery. Here it is expected that a possible redesign will house more battery or that Apple will redesign the metering system to make it more efficient.

Finally we must talk about the car accident detection. This is a system that would be implemented through software and could reach the Apple Watch Series 8, but also the iPhone and previous watches. A feature that we could well see presented at WWDC22.

Will current straps be compatible?





Shortly before the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 there were major rumors that Straps for older Apple Watch would not be compatible with that generation. It is a change that was assumed to be similar to the redesign of the watches, but that did not end up taking shape.

At this point we can say that Apple will decide to change the strap fastening system, perhaps to include connectors or smart straps in the catalog, as it will maintain backward compatibility. A rumored move is partial backward compatibility, which would allow you to continue using older straps, although without enjoying all the new features that the new “super-straps” would offer.

When will it be available?





Traditionally, Apple Watch has been presented alongside the new iPhones during an event in September or October. Although it is true that these last two years the manufacturing difficulties have moved the dates somewhat, the presentation has continued to be respected during the last months of the year.

Availability, so critical at times when the supply chain is experiencing severe stockouts, can vary for a few weeks. Even so, we hope to be able to enjoy the new Apple Watch Series 8 a late September or early October 2022.

What price will it have?





This is where the possible redesign that we talked about a few paragraphs above comes into play. This redesign, as well as the new components and sensors, could make Apple Watch Series 8 slightly more expensive.

It is too early to estimate the final retail price, but we can think about prices very similar to those of the current generation. Prices ranging from 429 euros for aluminum models, only GPS in 41 mm size to 879 euros for titanium models, going, of course, for different combinations of size and type of straps.

Image | Adrian regeci