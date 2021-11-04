East Motorbike e40 that we review in this datasheet, comes to stores to expand the e family with very attractive characteristics for the user and above all, a demolition price. The brand has specialized in launching very cheap smartphones with the odd peculiarity and in the case of this model the most striking thing is, without a doubt, its screen with a high refresh rate.

To this we add a very interesting 48 MP triple camera system with Quad Pixel technology, a custom octa-core processor with 4 GB of RAM and the presence of Android 11, as well as a fingerprint sensor that is located on the back of the smartphone, just under the brand’s logo.

This is the Moto e40

One of the strengths of the device is its design, with a textured finish, a physical fingerprint reader on the back and the use of a perforated panel where we have a front camera for selfies.

The manufacturer emphasizes that its processor Unisoc T700 (We already tell you that power is not its strong suit), it offers an acceptable graphic performance thanks to being a custom CPU. Whether playing games, watching videos or capturing night photos, the Moto e40 has all the speed that the user and multitasking processes are not hampered thanks to the 4 GB of RAM present in the smartphone, complemented by a base storage of 64 GB that can be expanded up to 1 TB of capacity through the use of MicroSD cards.

But, as we said before, the most striking thing about the phone is its refresh rate is 90 Hz, which allows a more fluid viewing experience, whether to see streamings or make a video call with friends. The 6.5 ″ Max Vision HD + display It offers maximum visualization thanks to its 20: 9 aspect ratio so you don’t miss a thing, something highly valued in mobiles under 150 euros.

The photographic section of cheap Motorola smartphone it’s made to capture any moment, in any light and from any angle. A 48 MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology offers 4 times higher sensitivity, even in low light, for the best photos, regardless of the time of day. Along with this lens we have a depth sensor that works with the main camera to blur the background and achieve professional-looking portraits. Third is the Macro Vision camera whose objective is to get 4 times closer to the subject we are photographing, so that we can see the small details that it would be impossible to capture with a standard lens.

At the video level, it is not that we can demand a lot from it, so no one will be surprised that the recording quality does not go from 1080p resolution to 30 fps in either of the two cameras.

In front, in the aforementioned hole at the top of the panel, there is a decent enough 8 MP sensor for taking good self-portraits.

With his 5000 mAh battery charging is not a problem. The firm assures that the Motorbike e40 offers a range of more than 40 hours of energy. Of course, we really miss a fast charging system although we cannot lose sight of the price at which the phone is marketed.

The smartphone arrives in stores with an Android 11 optimized for the way you use the phone, which makes it more intuitive, more secure and personal. Lenovo’s customization is minimal, so again this Motorola mobile offers an almost pure Android experience.

The best and worst of the phone

he knows which league he plays in and therefore the price is once again one of the best incentives of the device. To this we add a measured quality that makes the device have everything you need for day to day.

Few mobiles that are around 150 euros we are going to find a 90 Hz screen on the market. Okay, it is an IPS panel with HD + resolution but at least we can navigate and play quite smoothly and comfortably. The presence of a high-resolution sensor in the main camera is also something that stands out in the Moto e40.

On the negative side we have the absence of a fast charge and especially the use of a processor that, despite being customized to offer greater power, it seems that it is going to fall short for most fashionable games. At least the 4 GB of RAM will allow you to go a little further than other low-cost smartphones.

Moto e40 price in Spain

The Motorbike e40 It is available in select European countries for a price of € 149 in two colors: charcoal gray and clay pink, with a textured, fingerprint-resistant metallic finish, so that the phone looks flawless every time.