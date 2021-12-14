Let no one get a wrong opinion, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i It is a basic smartphone from start to finish and shares almost 99% of its specifications with its brother the Redmi 9A. Its price is around 100 euros and, although it has not yet bequeathed to Spain, it shares a series of specifications that we can find in cheap mobiles that the brand sells in our country.

It has an HD + screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek CPU solvent for most processes, a good capacity battery and MIUI, the firm’s own operating system. Where does the entry-level smartphone stand out and where it falters?

Mobile content

Design and display

The phone is tall (20: 9) and its width allows users to hold the phone without any discomfort. The curved edges further enhance grip, although the phone is difficult to use with one hand due to the dimensions of its screen. The front has a V-shaped notch and behind it is a rather attractive looking unobstructed rear panel that has nothing to distract us except the camera and Redmi branding. The rear single camera setup is in the upper left corner and has a single sensor with vertically stacked LED flash.

This design is completed with a power button and a volume rocker on the right; a SIM card tray on the left; a 3.5mm headphone jack, a bottom speaker, along with a microphone and a micro USB 2.0 port.

As far as the display panel is concerned, the Redmi 9i has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 and a maximum brightness of 400 nits which is a bit lacking to contemplate the screen without reflections on the outside. , under direct sunlight.

To be limited to watching HD + contentYou have to keep in mind that even if you take an FHD + image, or have a Netflix plan with this resolution, you can only watch it in HD + on the phone.

Performance

There’s a MediaTek Helio G25 under the hood that ensures that everything works properly. It is an eight-core chipset with high-performance 4 × 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 cores plus low-power 4 × 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53 cores. This is complemented by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU which is ideal for basic operations, but not for gaming or complex graphics tasks with the phone.

It is a good processor for browsing, sending text messages, using social networks, watching series and movies, listening to music and calls. However, please do not subject it to heavy applications or games.

The phone is sold in 64GB / 128GB storage options accompanied by 4 GB RAM. There is space for a MicroSD to increase this memory that the Redmi 9i offers by default.

Cameras

As we have already advanced at the beginning of this technical sheet, we are facing a entry-level phone and thus it brings a standard camera with nothing fancy to speak of. There’s a 13 MP primary sensor on the back with PDAF and an aperture of f / 2.2, while the front sensor has a resolution of 5 MP with an aperture of f / 2.2.

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi mobile does not shine and that will not surprise anyone given the price of the phone. It takes decent photos when the light is adequate but when the scene is not well lit, the results are going to be quite poor.

At least, even if there isn’t a night mode in the camera app, you can always ‘play’ with the Pro mode and alter the ISO values, shutter speeds, EV and other settings to get a good quality image, even if you have to use a tripod.

Battery

Again the aspect where a Redmi phone stands out the most. This model is equipped with a huge 5,000 mAh battery, which means that you will have no problems enjoying at least two days of use. Using a basic processor probably extends the battery life, since there are not many things you can do with the smartphone.

In addition, the phone comes with a technology of 10 W standard load It takes about 3 hours to fully charge the battery.

Other specs

The basic phone has a single speaker which, despite not offering much quality, is sufficient to listen to multimedia content and ringtones without problem.

The characteristics of connectivity They are limited, but there is Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth v5.0 with LE and A2DP, GPS support, GM radio and a micro USB 2.0 port for device charging. There is no 5G (of course). There is support for 2G, 3G and 4G bands.

This hardware is complemented by MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The downside, beyond being such an old version of the operating system, is that the firm’s operating system usually has a lot of bloatware that you can’t get rid of.

The good and bad

Pros

Big screen

4GB RAM at a low price

MIUI 12

High capacity battery

Cons

Absence of fast charging

Individual front and rear cameras

Low processor for this price range

No fingerprint reader or face unlock

Worth?

Xiaomi has made quite a few cuts in features to bring the Redmi 9i to the price for which it is now sold but it is still not a suitable phone for all audiences.

If you really like the Redmi series, there are better options like the Redmi 9A or the Redmi 9 itself that improve what is seen on this phone for little more money. Also in other brands there are a lot of alternatives that will give you a better general performance than this Redmi 9i.

Xiaomi smartphone prices

The Xiaomi mobile is available in two versions, that is, with 4 GB + 64 GB and with the same RAM but a storage of 128 GB. You can buy any of them in three color options: Midnight Black, Nature Green and Sea Blue.

The price of both is between 90 and 100 euros.