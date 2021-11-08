Among the terminals of the nova family that the family has brought to Spain in the last quarter of 2021 we have the HUAWEI nova 8i. It is a terminal that has a rear camera with a technology of up to 64 MP to take captures and that, in addition, allows high quality ‘selfies’ thanks to the 16MP of its front camera.

It is a mid-range phone that has a few incentives such as the presence of EMUI as an operating system. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and its large battery capacity of 4300 mAh and fast charging with HUAWEI SuperCharge 66W are a good example of this, prepared to guarantee a smooth and agile experience to its users.

Huawei mobile features

Regarding the design, the smartphone of the firm follows the characteristic line of the company, betting on a perforated screen that in this case acquires a pill design in the upper left corner of the screen. The manufacturer is re-launching an exquisitely designed device that is just 8.58mm thick and weighs 190g, making it easy to use comfortably with one hand.

At the hardware level, the nova 8i datasheetQualcomm is the one who has been in charge of ensuring a more than decent power in the phone, but not exaggerated. It is a smartphone oriented to daily use but not to demanding tasks and here the Snapdragon 662 meets perfectly. On paper it is an 8 “core” CPU that reaches a working speed of 2 GHz that works with a fairly efficient Adreno 610 GPU for running different games and apps. Of course, it cannot be required to behave excellently with titles such as Fortnite or CoD Mobile.

Hiding this processor is a large 6.6-inch screen that lacks its technology. We know that it is not a high-end range, but there are already mobiles on the market that, for a similar price, offer AMOLED panels with a better color representation. In turn, you have the advantage of having much better viewing angles. Its specifications, within expectations: FHD + resolution of 2376 x 1080 px, a classic refresh rate of 60 Hz and a density of 391 dpi.

As for memory options, the mobile is on sale in stores with 6 GB LPDDR4. It has a space reserved for your photos, music, videos, apps and everything you want to save of 128 GB, although the operating system already occupies about 20 GB by itself.

Thanks to its quadruple 64MP rear camera with AI, the Huawei nova 8i stands out above its rivals, within the same price range. It allows you to take photos both day and night with a fairly decent quality thanks to its pixel binning technology that combines 4 pixels in one to generate images with more information in a smaller file size. On paper, this means more detail in our photos in exchange for less space required on the hard drive.

This primary lens is accompanied by an 8 MP sensor perfect for taking group photos and wide landscape shots with a large field of view, and two extra sensors, a macro and a 2 MP depth camera to play with the blur of the scene and take photos much closer than normal.

Ahead, the leading role is given to a single lens, although it seems that the mobile has 2. There is a 16 MP sensor with a resolution higher than that of its competitors that allows better selfies and record videos in FullHD, just like the camera rear.

The battery does stay below expectations and there are brands that do not renounce to incorporate cells of more than 5000 mAh inside. In this case, as a result of the tiny thickness of the phone, we have to settle for a capacity of 4300 mAh that, yes, can be charged with an astonishing speed thanks to its power of 66 W.

Running with Android 10 with MIUI 11, the smartphone is completed with 4G VoLTE connectivity in any of its two SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS , NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With EMUI 11!

It is striking that in the middle of 2021 smartphones with Android 10 are still on the market and in this case, although the nova 9 has been put on sale with EMUI 12, the huawei new nova can only be purchased with EMUI 11 and there is no way to know if it will be updated in the future to the next version of the firm’s software.

Given the brand’s problems with Google, almost all of its new smartphones are anchored in old versions of Android and there is no presence of GMS, so here Huawei is starring in the company’s own apps.

Much good and something very bad

We are talking about a phone that has many positive things, such as the presence of a processor signed by Qualcomm or a camera with a 64 MP main sensor. The design is very elegant and light, something that fans of large but not overweight phones will also love. Of course, being able to charge the mobile in less than an hour is another of the great attractions of the smartphone.

However, all that glitters is not gold and the truth is that we miss a little more battery capacity but, without a doubt, what will spend the most on the experience of using the mobile is the absence of Google services and , therefore, compatibility with all the company’s apps (Google Pay, YouTube, Gmail, etc …)

Nova 8i Price

The Huawei nova 8i is available in Spain, in two colors Glossy Black and Silver at an official price of € 349, perhaps too high a price for a smartphone that only works with Huawei mobile services.

There are better alternatives on the market with more battery and everything that Google can offer.