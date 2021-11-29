Talk about a new Zara collection It is not a novelty: the firm adds new designs every week, making one get lost among so many designs suitable for all tastes (and styles). With Christmas just around the corner -and two party collections later-, the Spanish firm surprises with new pieces where feathers, sequins and hair take full control.

Parts capable of running out in a few days

His latest party collection was so popular that some of his designs were sold out within hours. With these premises, some of these new designs could have the same ending. In the form of a long-sleeved, open-back mini-dress, this silver sequin dress is accented with feathers for a (more) festive touch.





Although the firm has also released a golden version where the fringes and the halter neckline mark the compass of elegance. Whether with boots, flat shoes or high-heeled sandals, this design promises to make us shine like Freixenet bubbles .





And if you are one of those who thinks that where there is hair, there is joy, this white jacket could become your next downfall. Capable of becoming the Yeti woman, this piece ensures that we spend a winter wasting style.





Photos | Zara