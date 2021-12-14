“Sadly, it has now been confirmed that at least one patient has died with Omicron,” Johnson told reporters at a vaccination center in London.

In accordance with ReutersAt the St. Thomas Hospital Vaccination Center in central London, a queue of hundreds of people was making its way to Westminster Bridge. Journalists from the source also documented queues in London and Manchester, in the north of England.

“The Covid-19 vaccine reservation service is currently facing extremely high demand, which is why it is operating a queuing system,” said the National Health Service in Twitter.

“For everyone else waiting, we recommend trying again later today or tomorrow.”

The COVID vaccine booking service is currently facing extremely high demand so is operating a queuing system. For users aged 18-29, please be aware that booking opens on Wednesday 15 Dec. For all others experiencing waits, we would advise trying again later today or tomorrow. – NHS (@NHSuk)

December 13, 2021

The United Kingdom has not specified whether or not the person who died from the Omicron variant had a vaccination scheme or if you had any other medical conditions.

Since the first cases of Ómicron were detected on November 27 in the UK, Johnson has imposed stricter restrictions and on Sunday urged people to receive booster shots to prevent health services from becoming saturated.

Before the announcement of the first death from this variant death, the Prime Minister stated that 10 people with Omicron had been hospitalized in various parts of England. Their ages ranged from 18 to 85 years old, and most had received two doses of vaccination.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that Ómicron is spreading at a “breakneck pace”. In fact, the variant now accounts for around 40% of infections in the country’s capital.