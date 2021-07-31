The FDA warns of rare cases of necrotizing fasciitis. Sometimes called “flesh-eating bacteria.” From the genitals and genital area in patients taking medications for type 2 diabetes known as SGLT2 inhibitors.

It will be added to the prescribing information

The new warning will be added to the prescribing information. As well as patient medication guides and all types of medications and drug combinations approved to treat type 2 diabetes.

Which include:

Canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet, Invokamet XR) Dapagliflozin (Farxiga, Xigduo XR, Qtern) Empagliflozin (Jardiance, Glyxambi, Synjardy, Synjardy XR) Ertugliflozin (Steglatro, Segluromet, Steglujan)

What is the condition that these drugs unleash about?

Necrotizing fasciitis of the genital area, also called Fournier’s gangrene. It is a life-threatening bacterial infection of the tissues under the skin that surround the muscles. The nerves, fat, and blood vessels in the genital area.

It is estimated that it occurs to about 1.6 out of every 100,000 men annually in the United States. Most often between the ages of 50 to 79.

SGLT2 inhibitors

But from March 2013 to May 2018, the FDA received reports of 12 cases of Fournier’s gangrene. This, among patients taking SGLT2 inhibitors. Of which five were women and seven men. The condition has been rarely reported among women. The patients were between 38 and 78 years old.

The condition developed an average of 9.2 months after the patients began taking the drug. (Although the development time ranged from 7 days to 25 months). The patients stopped taking the drug in most cases.

Multiple surgeries, one death

The reports included all SGLT2 drugs except ertugliflozin. But “you would be expected to have the same risk of this rare and serious infection as other SGLT2 inhibitors,” the FDA said in a statement.

The status of the patients …

All 12 patients were hospitalized and required surgery to remove the infected tissue. Five required more than one surgery and one required a skin graft. Four patients developed complications, such as diabetic ketoacidosis, acute kidney injury, and septic shock.

One patient died and two were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital.

ABOUT THE STUDY

Because diabetes increases the likelihood of Fournier’s gangrene. Data from patients taking other drugs that lower blood sugar were examined. Between 1984 and 2018, only six cases of Fournier’s gangrene were identified, all in men.

In 2017, an estimated 1.7 million patients received a prescription for an SGLT2 inhibitor at US retail outpatient pharmacies.

TREATMENT

The infection can quickly get worse, so patients are advised to seek help immediately.

The condition is treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics and surgery if necessary. Patients should stop taking the drug and take others to control their blood sugar while controlling their glucose levels.

