The FDA found carcinogens, such as benzene, in some Old Spice and Secret brand antiperspirants.

The agency has ordered the company P&G, responsible for producing these antiperspirants, to withdraw them from the market.

According to what has been reported, benzene can cause bone marrow cancer, leukemia, and blood disorders.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has alerted consumers to some antiperspirants produced by Procter & Gamble (P&G), which contain carcinogenic substances.

Many times, it is not known what the products we consume are made of or what substances specifically contain, which, due to all the chemicals they are made of, is something that as a consumer you should know or, failing that, the companies should report.

On several occasions we have seen how some products, such as food, cleaning, personal hygiene, etc., turn out to be harmful to the health of consumers. Cases of poisoning from the chemicals to which they are exposed have even been reported.

Starting from the latter, a few days ago, through his account Twitter, the FDA released a list of antiperspirants produced by the P&G company in which carcinogens such as benzene have been found.

According to the agency’s report, the substance was found in Old Spice and Scret aerosol products and can cause illness when inhaled, ingested orally, or through skin contact. Among the most common cancers that benzene produces are those of the bone marrow, leukemia, and blood disorders.

Given this, the brand has already begun to withdraw its products from the market in the United States, which had an expiration date of September 2021. The list that the FDA has detailed is as follows:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6 oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Spray Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12 / 4.9oz

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12 / 4.9oz

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12 / 6OZ

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12 / 4OZ

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Pink 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Power 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Old Spice and Secret Aerosol Spray Antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck Aerosol Spray Products Due to Detection of Benzene https://t.co/qGtJQn2zQx pic.twitter.com/ha1ODpS6vn – US FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) November 24, 2021

The company, P&G, revealed that, at the moment, the substance has not been found in products such as sticks, gel deodorants or others, only in those of the aerosol type indicated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Likewise, he called on consumers who have any of these products not to use them and discard them immediately, and they will even receive their money back.

On the other hand, in case any consumer has had any reaction to Old Spice and Secret products, it is recommended that they seek medical attention immediately.

