Doctors praise that it is a system to relieve chronic pain that does not require taking drugs or surgical operations.

The new technologies begin to be accepted in medicine. If the Apple Watch was recently approved in treatments to improve sleep in certain types of patients, now it is the turn of virtual reality.

The FDA, the American medical authority that regulates medicines and medical treatments, has approved the use of virtual reality in a therapy to relieve chronic back pain.

It is a treatment called EaseVRx, developed by the company AppliedVR, which lasts 8 weeks.

The therapy employs Pico G2 4K virtual reality glasses that project immersive experiences lasting 2 to 16 minutes.

As explained The report that has been approved for medical use, EaseVRx “combines biopsychosocial education, diaphragmatic breathing training, relaxation response exercises that activate the parasympathetic nervous system, and executive functioning games to provide a mind-body approach to better living with chronic pain“.

The main advantage of virtual reality compared to other treatments for chronic pain, is that it does not require taking opioids or surgery.

Virtual therapy was tested on 74 people, while another group received random virtual reality experiences. 70% recognized 30% relief in back pain, while 46% reported pain reduction in half.

The percentages of the control group without therapy, but with virtual reality, were minor.



The Oculus Quest 2 are almost like a new console, an autonomous virtual reality platform that does not need a PC to work and that allows us to enjoy games with great audiovisual quality.

EaseVRx has already been tested by more than 60,000 patients in 200 hospitals, in 10 countries.

Now that you have received approval as effective therapy against chronic pain, AppliedVR has decided to market it, although for now it has not provided dates or price.

The virtual reality It will be one of the pillars of the Facebook metaverse, although the greatest weight will fall on augmented reality.