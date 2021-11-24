The FDA approved Aadi Bioscience’s first drug on Tuesday and the first treatment approved specifically for patients with an ultra-rare and aggressive form of sarcoma that occurs primarily in women.

Treatment results showed an independent review overall response rate of 39%

Approval of the drug, known as Fyarro, is for those with a locally advanced metastatic or unresectable malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and is based on a phase II trial.

The results showed an overall response rate assessed by an independent review of 39%. With two patients who achieved a complete response after prolonged follow-up, Aadi said. The company also said that among those who responded, 92% had a response that lasted more than or equal to six months.

67% had a response that lasted more than or equal to 12 months; and 58% had a response of duration greater than or equal to two years.

The company said the drug will have a WAC price of about $ 39,000 per month, or $ 468,000 per year.

Aadi COO Brendan Delaney said in Tuesday’s investor call:

“FYARRO’s wholesale acquisition cost for a single-use 100-milligram vial is $ 6,785.00. Taking into account the variability of the patient’s body surface area and dose modifications. We project the wholesale acquisition cost for one month of FYARRO therapy at approximately $ 39,000. Legal government discounts, such as Medicaid rebates, sales to entities covered by 340B and VA facilities, among others, will reduce the net price that Aadi Bioscience will receive by approximately 15% to 20% ”.

Delaney added in a statement emailed to Endpoints News: “These price estimates are approximate and will vary based on patient and other factors (body weight, etc.). We believe that this price is appropriate given the great need for PEComa, the small patient population and the general clinical profile of FYARRO ”.

Company shares rose more than 25%

Andrew Wagner, principal oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and principal investigator for the pivotal trial. He said in a statement that Fyarro will provide doctors “a new weapon to treat patients with this rare disease.”

The company’s shares rose more than 25% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. But then they fell to an increase of around 6% in the morning.

Fyarro was created by Aadi founder and CEO Neil Desai, former global R&D chief at Abraxis. Which attempted to develop an approach similar to the one he and Patrick Soon-Shiong used to create blockbuster cancer drugs Abraxane, which is now in the young age. Abraxane was a decades-old chemotherapy, wrapped in a layer of albumin that tricks tumor cells into absorbing the agent that kills the tumor.

Desai took an immunomodulatory drug from decades ago

With Fyarro, Desai took a decades-old immunomodulatory treatment, rapamycin, and coated it with a similar layer of albumin. Once absorbed by the tumor, it knocks down mTOR, a protein that has long been linked to tumor proliferation, among other things.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on the price of the new treatment.

In May, Aadi merged with the public biotech company Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and raised $ 155 million from private investors to commercialize Fyarro.

