The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved an imaging drug known as Cytalux (pafolacyanin). Which attracts ovarian cancer tissue and illuminates it when exposed to fluorescent light.

Allowing surgeons to more easily find and remove cancer more accurately.

It is one of the nation’s largest clinical trial sites for the drug

Doctors at the Center for Precision Surgery at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania. They ran one of the nation’s largest clinical trial sites for the drug. In association with On Target Laboratories, based in Indiana.

The drug imaging approach brings new hope to patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer. About half of whom experience a recurrence of their disease after initial treatment.

Penn researchers have pioneered specific technologies for lung, brain, and urinary tract cancers.

Only 20 percent of ovarian cancers are found early, as there are often no symptoms. Or they can mimic other common bladder, bowel, or gastrointestinal problems, and there is no such screening test for breast and cervical cancer.

By the time most women are diagnosed, the disease has advanced, which can include spread to the intra-abdominal organs. Most patients then require surgery. Also called debulking or debulking surgery, in an effort to remove tumors, in addition to receiving chemotherapy.

“Illuminating the cancer, which helps to identify lesions that may be difficult to find. Especially in the presence of scar tissue or other organ damage. It allows more complete identification and surgical removal of cancer that might otherwise have been missed. ” Said Janos L. Tanyi, MD, Ph.D., associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Perelman School of Medicine at Penn and principal investigator at Penn’s clinical trial site for phase 2 and phase 3 studies.

“This FDA approval shows promise for improving outcomes for ovarian cancer patients. Which face a high risk of recurrence after their initial treatment ”.

Imaging: Surgeons have a guide that allows them to go further

In the multicenter, randomized phase 3 study, nearly 27 percent of the 134 adult women who received the diagnostic agent Cytalux. Which is administered intravenously before surgery, and were evaluated under both normal and fluorescent light. They had at least one cancerous lesion detected. it was not discovered by standard inspections through sight or touch during surgery.

Imaging drug; By using new technology to illuminate tumors, surgeons have guidance that allows them to go beyond what they might otherwise see or feel with the naked eye, especially when the lesions are small.

This provides not only greater precision in the removal of cancerous lesions, but also preserves healthy tissue. The recently approved dye also helps surgeons find cancerous lymph nodes.

“By using a fluorescent dye that binds to cancer cells, making them glow during surgery, surgeons can identify and remove as many tumors as possible from a patient and improve prognosis,” Singhal said. “At every step of their treatment, we want to help provide patients with the best possible results, and this approach is an important step toward greater precision during surgery for a variety of different cancers.”

The research was published in the journal Journal of Clinical Oncology.

