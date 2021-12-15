Allergan, an AbbVie company, announced that Vuity , a pilocarpine HCl solution for the treatment of presbyopia is now available as “the first and only eye drop” of the kind approved by the FDA.

“We are pleased to bring this first-of-its-kind treatment to market sooner than expected for the millions of Americans with presbyopia who can benefit from it,” said Jag Dosanjh, Allergan’s senior vice president of medical therapeutics.

The treatment is available by prescription in pharmacies throughout the United States. Presbyopia, or age-related blurred near vision, can be diagnosed by a basic eye exam by an eye doctor (optometrist or ophthalmologist) and is a common and progressive eye condition that affects 128 million Americans, according to the AbbVie site. .

Vuity is a therapeutic treatment Established for eye care, specifically designed to treat age-related blurry near vision.

According to AbbVie, the treatment uses the eye’s ability to reduce the size of the pupil, improving near and intermediate vision while maintaining distance vision.

At the moment the drops are only available in the United States and their cost is around $ 30.