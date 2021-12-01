Merck noted last week that its pill reduces the risk of death and hospitalization by 30%, a percentage less than the 50% initially announced, but FDA experts concluded that the results for now are positive and should be authorized for emergency use. .

Specifically, they considered that the pill should be given to adults who are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and who are at higher risk of being hospitalized or dying due to their age or previous illnesses, including asthma and obesity.

However, experts cautioned that the pill could cause fetal defects if taken during pregnancy, so they asked the FDA to take that factor into account.

The committee’s vote is not binding and, now, it is up to the FDA to evaluate the effectiveness of the pill so that later the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issue what would be the final decision.

If approved, Merck’s pill could become the first drug Americans can take orally at home to treat SARS-CoV-2.

That pill known as lagevrio or molnupiravir has already been authorized in the United Kingdom.

One of the most anticipated interventions before the committee was that of the vice president of Merck’s infectious diseases and vaccine research department, Daria Hazuda, who stated that the pill should in principle be equally effective against any new variant of the virus.