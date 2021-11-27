Federal health regulators say an experimental pill of Covid-19 from Merck is effective against the virus. But they will seek information from outside experts about the risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy.

FDA scientists said their review identified several potential risks

The Food and Drug Administration released its analysis of the pill before a public meeting next week. In which academics and other experts will evaluate its safety and efficacy. The agency is not obliged to follow the advice of the group.

FDA scientists said their review identified several potential risks. Including possible toxicity to developing fetuses and birth defects that were identified in animal studies of the pill.

Given those risks, the FDA will ask its advisers next Tuesday if the drug should never be administered during pregnancy. Or if it could be available in certain cases.

Under that scenario, the FDA said the drug would carry warnings about risks during pregnancy. But doctors would still have the option of prescribing it in certain cases where its benefits could outweigh the risks to patients.

Given the safety concerns, the FDA said Merck agreed that the drug would not be used in children.

Other side effects were mild and rare, with about 2 percent of the patients experiencing diarrhea.

Regulators also noted that Merck collected far less overall safety data on its drug than it did for other COVID-19 therapies.

“While the clinical safety database was small, no major safety issues were identified,” the FDA reviewers concluded.

Additionally, the FDA raised concerns that Merck’s drug would cause small changes in the coronavirus’ signature spike protein, which it uses to penetrate human cells. In theory, the FDA warned, those changes could lead to dangerous new variants.

If licensed, Merck’s drug would be the first US patients could take at home

The FDA will ask its independent advisers to discuss all of those issues and then vote on whether the drug’s overall benefits outweigh its risks.

All COVID-19 medications currently authorized by the FDA require an injection or an IV and can only be administered by healthcare professionals. If licensed, Merck’s drug would be the first US patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery. It is already licensed for emergency use in the UK.

The meeting marks the first time that regulators have publicly reviewed a new drug for COVID-19, reflecting the intense interest and scrutiny of a pill that could soon be used by millions of Americans.

The drug, molnupiravir, has been shown to significantly reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.

