Madrid, Jul 28 (EFE) .- The FCC group, controlled by the Mexican Carlos Slim, obtained a net profit of 232.5 million euros in the first half of 2021, more than double than a year before, thanks to the recovery of the business, the positive behavior of exchange differences and the sale of various concessions.

Turnover totaled 3,168 million, 12.3% more, due to the recovery of the different business areas, which in 2020 were affected by the restriction measures to face the coronavirus pandemic, according to the accounts sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

In the first half of the year, the gross operating profit (ebitda) reached 529.2 million, which represents an increase of 22%, supported by the improvement in margins in all the group’s activities, which rose to 16.7%, highlighting the increases in the Construction and Cement businesses, of 165.5% and 86.2%, respectively.

The Environment activity was the one that contributed the most to EBITDA with 46.9% of the total.

For its part, the income portfolio at the end of the first semester of the year rose to 30,993.4 million, with an increase of 5.4% compared to the end of the year 2020.

By markets, revenues in Spain continued to be the most prominent, representing 59.3% of the total with 1,878.7 million euros.

Of the income portfolio, the Environment area stood out, which grew by 15.6% at the end of this period, reaching 10,619.8 million.

Net financial debt closed June at 2,586.6 million euros, 7.5% less, after the sale of some transport concessions, while the group’s net worth grew 9.3% to 3,180 million.

BY BUSINESS AREAS

Revenues from the Environment business reached 1,564.6 million in the first six months of the year, 12.6% more, while ebitda rose 15.6% to 248.1 million.

The Construction division invoiced 768.2 million in the semester, which implies an increase of 13.8% compared to a year earlier, and the ebitda multiplied by more than two to 46.2 million.

The Water activity reached revenues of 564.8 million in the period, 0.4% more, and ebitda totaled 134.2 million, 6.8% higher.

For its part, the Cement division increased its revenues by 27.9% to 221.6 million, and EBITDA did so by 48.4%, to 86.2 million.

Regarding the Corporate Services area and others, billing doubled to 48.8 million, and ebitda grew 4.6%, to 52.3 million.