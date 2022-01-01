

Jan 01, 2022 at 09:30 CET



The central Manchester City, Aymeric laporte, is one of the names that the FC Barcelona sports secretariat is considering to reinforce the squad against the possible departure of players who do not count for Xavi Hernández such as Umtiti or Lenglet.

The Spaniard, who is an important player for Pep Guardiola in Manchester and Luis Enrique in the Spanish team, He is a footballer with experience in LaLiga and at the peak of his maturity with 27 years.

The former Athletic Club is a defender with a neat ball delivery, great ability to correct in the open field and significant strength in the passing game, something that endorses him as a differential footballer in the rear.

Eric Garcia, Piqué and Araujo, indispensable

The arrival of Laporte would reinforce a plot where footballers such as Eric Garcia, Piqué and Araujo, who are indispensable for Xavi Hernández and determining and important names in the tactical idea of ​​the Egarense.

The possible exits of Lenglet and Umtiti, since they do not count for Xavi Hernández, would leave room for Laporte, who It could happen after the good relations between clubs due to the transfer of Ferran Torres.