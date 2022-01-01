

01/01/2022 On at 11:01 CET



Erling Haaland continues to leave clues about his future and everything indicates that he will not continue in Germany. The Borussia Dortmund forward is sought after by the big European clubs, including Barcelona, ​​and this time he has been clear in his message. “I will play here, in Spain,” he replied when asked about his next destination, according to ‘As’.

Specifically, it has been in Marbella and some fans who have stopped him in the street. The Norwegian has chosen Spain to rest and spend a few days on vacation before returning to activity. The German media have already reported that his current club gave him an ultimatum because they want to know as soon as possible what Haaland’s intentions are.

According to ‘Bild’, the Erling clause amounts to 75 million euros, although FC Barcelona is firmly committed to his signing next summer, in spite of the economic problems of the culé entity and of the high pretensions to take control of the attacker’s services.