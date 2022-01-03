

Jan 03, 2022 at 4:47 PM CET



The FC Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez, He had to improvise a starting eleven of circumstances to face Mallorca in LaLiga. Due to the casualties due to COVID-19, the coach had to resort to the less common men: De Jong, Riqui, Ilias, Jutglà or Mingueza.

24th 201d – The @FCBarcelona_es has presented in Mallorca its third youngest starting eleven in @The league from at least the 2005/06 season (24 years and 201 days) in Huesca in April 2019 (24th 133d)

in Vigo against Celta in May 2019 (24th 165d) Circumstances#FC Barcelona 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/tlwKeR2kn1 – OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 2, 2022

The Egarense, who achieved a valuable victory in Son Moix to return to European positions, set up the third youngest starting eleven in the last two decades with an average age of 24 years and 201 days.

Only in front of SD Huesca, with 24 years, 133 days, and against Celta de Vigo, with 24 years and 165 days, both in 2019, beat the team presented by former first team captain against Mallorca.

The less common ones respond

The players who played the fewest minutes this season 2021/22 did not fail against Mallorca in a vital victory for the team’s mood: a lone goal by Luuk De Jong gave the three points to regain the European place in the table.

The Catalans are in fifth place in the table with 31 points, one less than Atlético Madrid, two less than Real Betis and seven less than Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla. Real Madrid is a little further away, at 15, although with a more contested match than the rest.