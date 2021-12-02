

The end of FC Barcelona, Yusuf demir, is living a brilliant 2021 on a personal level: He arrived on loan last summer market and has participated regularly in the first team led by Ronald Koeman and now with Xavi Hernández. Its current market value, according to Transfermarkt, is 12 million euros.

The Austrian, who is on loan from the Barça club until June 30, 2022, has played a total of 286 minutes spread over eight games, two of them in the UEFA Champions League. The young talent has experienced an exponential increase in its market value: landed with a value of 2.5 million euros and currently reaches 12.

The former Rapid Vienna player is one of the players with the greatest increase in the 2021/22 season at FC Barcelona together with Gavi and Nico. The three youngsters have responded to the team’s plague of injuries and their status within the club has risen to be considered important rotation assets in the locker room..

Talent permeates the squad

Barcelona is going through an obvious transition period. Leo Messi’s march to Paris has opened an unprecedented sporting crisis and from the club they are already working to reverse the dynamics in this first stretch of the 2021/22 season. For this, Xavi Hernández has arrived, ready to lead this new project.

One of the great cornerstones of this new FC Barcelona is its youth. Players like Demir himself, as well as Gavi, Nico, Pedri, Balde, Dest or Ansu Fati mark the trail that the club must follow to once again be one of the most fearsome rivals in European football.