Nov 27, 2021 at 21:17 CET

Sport.es

Ferran Torres has become the fashionable name in the environment of FC Barcelona. The Manchester City striker is one of the options that the Blaugrana club is considering to reinforce the attack in the winter market. In fact, the football director of the Barcelona entity, Mateu Alemany, and the CEO, Ferran Reverter are in the English city to try to agree on the incorporation of the Valencian footballer.

The sports vice president Rafael Yuste He was questioned about this matter on the Movistar + microphones in the run-up to Villarreal – FC Barcelona. And although he tried to throw balls out, the manager confirmed that Barça is working on this incorporation.

“Ferran is a great player, like others. We are working discreetly to seek the best for the club.”, explained a Yuste who left by the tangent when he was asked about the presence of Alemany and Reverter in Manchester: “We simply have friends at City, there is a very good relationship and Reverter has paid a courtesy visit.”

The sports vice president of Barça settled the matter remembering that “Out of respect for the players and the clubs, we cannot give any expectations that can be neither positive nor negative”. However, he reiterated: “We are working with great discretion and little by little.”