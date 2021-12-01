

12/01/2021 On at 12:34 CET



Alexia Putellas was cast as the best soccer player in the world on Monday by France Football magazine. World football put the focus on the captain of FC Barcelona and the networks have turned upside down with his football, speech and humility.

Two days after the big night, Aleixa has written in social networks the first message directed to his followers and to the fans culé. The one from Mollet del Valles already said in the speech in Paris that it was a “collective success”, and has reiterated it. “Success is undoubtedly a team effort because the prize becomes so great that it is impossible to live it, feel it and collect it alone”, writes.

The text is accompanied by several photographs of him on stage collecting the award; one with her companions (Cloths, Irene, Lieke and Jenni) holding the Ballon d’Or; another with Messi, who was also chosen the winner; and finally, with Pedri, his teammate from FC Barcelona awarded the Kopa Trophy.

Success is undoubtedly a team effort because the prize becomes so great that it is impossible to live it, feel it and collect it alone. What we lived two days ago was something unique and unforgettable.

Merci @francefootball

Thank you all very much for the congratulations and the messages❤️ pic.twitter.com/TFMCRL7hRI – Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas) December 1, 2021

Alexia reminds all the people who have supported her all these years and the fans: “Thanks to all of you who made it possible. What we experienced two days ago was unique and unforgettable”. He also thanks the France Football Magazine for the recognition and all the congratulatory messages that it has received these 48 hours.