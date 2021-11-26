Reuters.- The highest authority in the United States on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Friday that the ban on flights from southern Africa is a possibility and that authorities are collecting data on the new variant of Covid-19.

According to him, a decision to suspend the flights has not yet been made.

World authorities have reacted with alarm to the new variant detected in South Africa. The European Union and the United Kingdom are among those who have tightened border controls, as scientists try to find out if the mutation is resistant to vaccines.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against taking hasty action.

“There is always the possibility of doing what the UK has done, that is, blocking travel from South Africa and related countries,” Fauci said in an interview on CNN.

“That is certainly something that you think about and prepare to do. We are prepared to do whatever it takes to protect the American public, but we want to make sure there is a basis to do so, “he said. “Obviously, as soon as we get more information, we will make a decision as quickly as possible.”

Fauci said there is no indication that the new variant, called B.1.1.529, which has generated concern about its transferability, is already in the United States.

