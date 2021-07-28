Fatal Frame: MBW has a release date

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water It originally came to the Wii U in 2014. Fortunately, Koei Tecmo has given this title a second chance through a digital release for virtually all consoles today. Thus, The release date of this title was revealed today.

Through a trailer, it has been confirmed that This title will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC on October 28, 2021, perfect to play during this year’s Halloween.

Along with the normal version, a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available, which includes a copy of the game, a digital art book, and six outfits inspired by Mio Amakura and Rei Kurosawa for Yuri, Mayu Amakura, and two Miku Hinasaki skins for Miu and a Kei Amakura outfit for Ren.

Those who pre-order the game or purchase it within the first two weeks of release will receive a special Ryza costume inspired by the game. Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Switch and PC on October 28. Speaking of horror games, Abandoned presents a new title image.

Via: Koei Tecmo

