It has long been believed that electric vehicles cannot be as fast as those used by classic internal combustion engines. However, companies like Tesla have shown that this is not the case, and to reiterate the speed that electric vehicles can reach, the Voxman Wattman has already proclaimed itself as the fastest electric motorcycle in the world.

This 400 hp electric motorcycle managed to exceed 400 km / h on a controlled track, because, as well as other vehicles capable of reaching these speeds, it is difficult to achieve these figures in the city, or even on roads without exposing the driver’s safety.

Likewise, the expert Moto GP rider, Max Biaggi, was in charge of pushing the Voxman Wattman to the limit, breaking the last speed record in a vehicle of its type (407 km / h), as it managed to reach 466 km / h. h, more than many cars can reach.

The engine is driven by a power of 425 CV (Horsepower), which is why it can reach this speed in a controlled environment. All of this is powered by a 15.9 KWh battery.

They create a new Russian weapon that travels at 27 times the speed of sound

An electric motorcycle with a different design

Reaching 466 km / h is not only achieved with a powerful engine, a design that allows it to be as aerodynamic as possible is also necessary.

On the other hand, it is cooled by dry ice, this to prevent its engine, which is 4 times larger than that of most motorcycles, from heating up quickly when reaching high speeds.

Also, the motor is designed to consume the maximum energy in the shortest time possible, which could be a disadvantage because its battery is not larger than that of other electric motorcycles, so basically its energy is consumed faster, so it is not able to withstand a full race of several laps either due to the autonomy.

This electric motorcycle has already broken 19 world speed records.