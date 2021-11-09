Despite the fact that Forza Horizon 5 has just been officially released on the Xbox family consoles and on PC, although a few hundred thousand were already able to play in advance last weekend, its developer studio is already thinking about the next news that will arrive. to the game. Among them, the inclusion of sign language interpreters in the cinematics of the game.

We know this information thanks to the Xbox blog where Mike Brown, creative director of Playground Games, has advanced that the studio has done a superhuman job to be tremendously accessible for all players. Colorblindness options, text-to-speech, the huge amount of subtitle options and even the possibility of reducing the speed of the game to adapt to those who need it, will be joined in a future inclusion of the american sign language (ASL) and british sign language (BLS).

“Many of the accessibility features found in the game were created in association with disabled players, many of whom shared their experiences and the barriers they faced when playing Forza Horizon 5, “Brown explains on the blog. Once users activate this option, the sign language interpreter will appear in the lower right corner of the screen overlay in the game. An option that will be available in the future, foreseeably throughout the next year 2022.

It should be borne in mind that the target and primary audience is the English-speaking and that, despite having a plethora of accessibility options, it is very unlikely that these improvements will reach our territory. Even so, Microsoft shows its interest and dedication towards the inclusion in the video game of people with disabilities beyond the phenomenal Xbox Adaptive Controller, released in 2018.

Thus, Forza Horizon 5 joins the small list of titles with great accessibility options beyond the visuals. Remember that The Last of Us Part II It already dawned last year 2020 with a large number of accessibility options focused on hearing and motor disabilitiesas well as completely new features for gamers who are blind or have low vision.