The point is that this co-branding It is not limited to a simple presence of the brand in the tournament, but Xiaomi products will turn the pavilion where the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played, the Madrid Arena, into a true smart hub. Have you ever heard this concept?

Davis Cup and Xiaomi

It means that Xiaomi will have its own space (in addition to on the track, where they will display their logo), off it. With a brand space in the commercial area, where it will show the public all its latest devices, such as the Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro or the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition, as well as other electronic devices of the Chinese brand.

“We are very proud to be a regional sponsor in a competition that generates so much passion around the world as is the Davis Cup. Xiaomi personalizes many of the values ​​that this sport and this tournament embody, such as the importance of effort and tenacity, the search for excellence… ”, said Borja Gómez-Carrillo, Xiaomi’s Country Manager in Spain.

There they will exhibit the latest Xiaomi devices

Among the latest products that Xiaomi has launched we find Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. They are the highest range that the brand has today, the 11T It is still a giant killer at a mid-range price, following Xiaomi’s philosophy. And it is that they are in the range below 500 euros, where the competitors are in mid-high-end mobiles, but not high-end mobiles like the 11T. And already in the case of the 11T Pro we already talked about the giant of the giants.

They stand out for their design, a 108 megapixel main sensor camera, no fast charging, very fast with 67W for the 11T and 120W for the 11T Pro… And inside, because they mount a Dimensity 1200 Ultra and 888 5G, respectively. They are two true lions in their business, and at the best possible price.

On the other hand, we meet the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition, the lightest smartphone in Spain, with 5G connectivity, a processor that borders on premium and a 4250 mAh battery with fast charge that will never leave you hanging. With this smartphone, the brand has managed to get the most out of it in terms of performance and benefits for a price less than € 400 in its version of access to the range. It is the little brother of the 11 series, yes, but without a doubt, one of the most interesting.

The Davis Cup 2021 by Rakuten Finals will be held in Madrid from November 25 to December 5.