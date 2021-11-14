As we will show you a few lines below, the models that have a faster charge are the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6, something that from what we have mentioned before you could already imagine, since they are the two models more new ones that the Cupertino company has launched on the market. Below you can check what are the times that each of these models handles.

From 0% to 80%: Apple Watch Series 7: 45 minutes. Apple Watch Series 6: 60 minutes.

From 0% to 100%: Apple Watch Series 7 : 75 minutes. Apple Watch Series 6: 90 minutes.



In addition, Apple ensures that with just 8 minutes of charging on the Apple Watch Series 7 you will have 8 more hours to be able to monitor your sleep during the night. And this is something that unfortunately users of the Series 6 will not be able to carry out, although as you can see, the loading times of this are not that far from those offered by its successor. Therefore, really users who have a Series 6 also have at their disposal fast charging times for all those situations in which a quick and immediate boost of energy is needed.

How long do the rest of the models take?

After the charging times of the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6, in theory it would be the turn of the SE model, but no, and this is the surprise that we told you about earlier. Both the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3 have a faster charge speed than the Apple Watch SE. This is very surprising, given that this model is one of the most recent, launched together with the Apple Watch Series 6. Below you can see what the differences are in terms of charging times.

From 0% to 80%: Apple Watch Series 5: 1 hour and a half. Apple Watch Series 4: 1 hour and a half. Apple Watch Series 3: 1 hour and a half. Apple Watch Series SE: 1 hour and a half.

From 0% to 100%: Apple Watch Series 5: 2 hours. Apple Watch Series 4: 2 hours. Apple Watch Series 3: 2 hours. Apple Watch Series SE: 2 hours and half.



How could you see the difference between the Apple Watch Series 5, 4 and 3 with the SE is in the time it takes these devices to charge from 80% to 100%, having up to half an hour of difference. These minutes for users who put the Apple Watch to charge at night are not really relevant. However, many other users use the Apple Watch to monitor the hours of sleep, as well as the quality of it, so that extra half hour that it takes for the Apple Watch SE to reach 100% autonomy can make a difference. in terms of user experience with this watch.

Why does the Apple Watch take longer to charge from 80% to 100%?

If you have looked at the data that we have provided for the different Apple Watch models, you will have checked how the charging speed of the Apple Watch decreases considerably when it exceeds 80% battery capacity. In fact, between the Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5 models, it is the main difference from the Apple Watch SE. Why does this happen? We will explain it to you below.

This is something that the Cupertino company not only with Apple Watch, if not also with the iPhone or iPad, for example. The reason is the temperature of the battery, since the load that is produced up to 80% could have made it too hot. For this reason and to avoid that it is for a long time at a higher temperature than recommended, what Apple does is lower the load intensity from 80% to 100%, so that if the battery has overheated, it can return to its normal temperature when charging is complete.

Risks of fast charging

We have already told you how long it takes for the different Apple Watch models to charge. However, before telling you what you need to be able to enjoy the fast charging of these devices, you have to know the risks involved in using this type of load. After all, fast charging is about introduce more power in less time, as long as the device supports it, of course. This causes battery temperature rises, of course. Therefore, the more common the use of fast charging, the faster the battery of your Apple Watch will also degrade.

Therefore, our recommendation is that, obviously fast charging is there to be used, but whenever it is really necessary, which is in the moments when you need to have autonomy in your watch immediately. In all other situations, what we recommend is that the slower the charge, the better, so if your way of charging your Apple Watch is by leaving it on its base overnight, you don’t need fast charging, since your goal is that when you get up, your device is 100%, and that with any usual charger you get.

What do you need to have a fast charge?

Once you know the charging speeds of the different Apple Watch models and the risks involved in the regular use of fast charging, we want to tell you what you need to use it. Really, fast charging as such is only available on the Apple Watch Series 7 thanks to the new charging cable included in its box.

However, although the charging cable you need is already included in the same box that the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in, this is not enough. Apple has made it very clear that all users who have this model and want to take advantage of fast charging, in addition to the cable with which the Apple Watch comes, They will also need a charger, or a power adapter, whatever you want to call it, that is capable of providing 20W, at least, of power. Therefore, if you connect the new cable to a 5W adapter, you will not be able to take advantage of those charging speeds that the Series 7 allows. However, keep reading because we bring you a series of chargers that you can use to charge your Apple Watch in a fast.

Adapters to help you

Unfortunately, and as we have told you before, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not incorporate the power adapter that you have to use to take advantage of the fast charge of this device. So you will have to go through the box to enjoy it. Fortunately on the market there is a wide variety of high-quality adapters at a very affordable price, so you won’t have to invest a lot of money if you want to take advantage of the fast charging of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here are three highly recommended options.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

The first option that we put on the table is Apple’s own, how could it be otherwise. Obviously, from our point of view, the official option is always the best alternative For which you can opt, although if it is true that in a matter of price, it is minimally higher than the rest.

In addition, another point that you have to keep in mind is that it has to be USB-C, since unlike other Apple Watch models, the Series 7 cable is not USB-A, but is USB-C, so it has to be a point to which you are attentive to be able to charge your Apple watch. Obviously, it is an adapter 20W, which is just what the Apple Watch Series 7 needs to take advantage of fast charging.

LUOATIP 20W USB-C Fast Charger

As you can see, aesthetically it is really similar to the option that Apple provides to users, so in that sense you will practically not notice the difference. It has a design that is heat resistant and shockproof. Its size is quite small so when it comes to transporting it it is undoubtedly a real comfort.

Obviously supports a power of 20W load and has a port USB-C, which in addition to allowing you to charge the Apple Watch, also provides you with the opportunity to connect different cables to charge devices such as the iPhone, iPad or any product that has a cable with a USB-C termination. In addition, economically it is somewhat cheaper than the Apple alternative.

UGREEN 20W USB-C Charger

Whenever there is talk of charging accessories for Apple devices, the UGREEN brand is present as it provides users high quality accessories and at a really competitive price. In this case it has an adapter 20W of power so you can take advantage of the fast charging of the Apple Watch.

With a white design, also very similar to that of the official Apple power adapter, and a very small size that make it the perfect complement to travel and to be able to load, as we said, different devices. Also, for all those who want to change a bit, too it is available in black.