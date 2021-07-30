Fast and Furious is already planning its grand finale. This outcome will feature the late actor Paul Walker. How will they do it?

Fast and Furious is one of the most famous franchises in cinema. With the recent premiere of its ninth installment, the story starring Vin Diesel and company has plans to release two more films. The truth is that Brian O’Conner, the character played by Paul Walker, was always very present in the saga. Return?

Apparently director Justin Li has a wish for Brian O’Conner to return for Fast and Furious. The filmmaker wants to establish the idea that the former police officer is still alive, that is why he would be looking for a way for him to appear in the decisive moments of the franchise.

After the tragic death of Paul Walker, Vin Diesel tried to get his friend and partner to continue with the Fast and Furious franchise. For this reason, in the ninth installment there is a scene that opens the possibility that Brian O’Conner appears in the next films.

How will it come back?

There are only two movies left for Fast and Furious to come to an end. “Obviously, Paul and his character Brian are the heart and soul of how we’ve progressed. Bringing him back is something I think about every day. As we get closer to the end, it’s a conversation I’m having. I always think about this possibility ”, stated director Justin Lin.

There is no doubt that the character of Paul Walker will appear in the next films of the franchise. In this way, one of the possibilities of including him in the story is through technology and the participation of the actor’s brothers, as happened in the seventh installment. Another option is to use recorded dialogue or find an actor who looks like Paul Walker, to double his voice or appear in an open shot.