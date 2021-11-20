One of the most prominent eras for American science fiction was the 1950s, decades in which the Yankee film industry contributed such charismatic and recognizable works to Series B as’ Forbidden Planet ‘,’ The Incredible Waning Man ‘,’ The attack of the 50 foot woman ‘,’ The invasion of the body snatchers’, ‘Ultimatum to Earth’ or ‘Plan 9 from outer space’. Works that awakened a specific sensitivity: that of a series B scarce in means but abundant in mills and possible readings.





Many of these productions were made under the umbrella of a Paranoid ideology indisputably linked to the sensitivity of the Cold War, the communist invasion, the space race, fear of atomic experiments and the possibility of a new cataclysm after Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Knowing that according to the parties, the experience of the nuclear catastrophe and the developments of the ci-fi were markedly different -There is no more to think about the Japanese apocalyptic fictions, with ‘Akira’ at the head-, the Soviet response of ‘Ikarie XB-1’ is particularly striking: a sinister space twist on a ship that travels in search of life in Alpha Centauri.

The germ of ‘Ikarie XB-1’, Czech flick of undisputed mystified aura that worked like Martian answer to the rise of American science fiction productions, is on a commission to Jindrich Polák, a young director who had before him the task of adapting ‘The Magellan Cloud’ by the inexhaustible Stanislaw Lem.

Soviet science fiction versus American success

A film that, as has been pointed out by active and passive, was born at the initiative of the Czechoslovak Communist Party as a celebration of Soviet achievements in the space race: the success of the R-7 Semiorka ballistic missile, the launch of Sputnik or the journey of Yuri Gagarin, the first human being in contact with the abstract and unknown outer space.

But if the Soviet bloc stood out for its technical achievements in the space race, the capitalist managed to win a battle that, in the long run, has proven to be as or more important than the scientific one: that of culture and the creation of imaginaries. Propaganda imaginaries bathed in paranoia, fear of invasion and subtle identifications of villains or monsters with the evil communists, always night terrors of good American homes.

So in addition to the magnification of Soviet scientific achievements, consistent with the reiteration of their supremacy, The battle also had to expand towards the cultural world and art, keys in the communist program.. An art always at the service of the revolution and the utopia that would handle aesthetic peculiarities with an uncomplexed claim: that of ending all art prior to the new one in order to establish an aesthetic that evokes a utopian reality.

This is how the curious contradiction of a realism that had little or no attachment to the reality it represented, since his ultimate aspiration was to illustrate the triumph of a declassified society governed by the common good.

The Czech space odyssey: the ‘Ikarie XB-1’ journey towards ci-fi nihilism

Compared to American productions, with little interest in narrative tricks and much in telling concise stories that were straight to the point, ‘Ikarie XB-1’ opted for the path of claustrophobia and atmospheric charge. With the significant absence of invading monsters and clashes with lasers, the film describes the journey of a heterogeneous group that in 2163 heads to Alpha Centauri with the objective of finding extraterrestrial life.

Then begins a odyssey in which astronauts are torn between delirium and collapse under the influence of radioactive forces and unfathomable mysteries that alter their peculiar normality. A normality marked, of course, by the propaganda representation, the primary object of the film: the utopia of an international revolution is forged in the plurinationality of the crew, a reflection of the achievement of socialism in the world, at least in fiction.

Thus, and despite the creative freedom that Pólak enjoyed, ‘Ikarie XB-1 ‘was conceived as a representation of the values ​​that the pro-Soviet propaganda wanted to enact, such as the interest for the common good and, by extension, the decentralization of the individual or the rejection of private property and accumulation, reflected in a non-accessory absence of a protagonist. Something that, on the other hand, did not prevent the film from expressing a nihilism sense and existential concerns when exploring the delusions and voids of its crew.

That spirit, later collected by seminal works such as ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ or ‘Alien’, is the mark of a movie as cold as an iceberg. The austerity and minimalism in the decoration designs, underlined by the stridency of its soundtrack -which was commissioned by Zdeněk Liška, a collaborator in Jan Šankmajer’s first short films- and atmospheric use of black and white, were in tune with the aesthetic assumptions of the Czech New Wave, also redirecting gender towards an intrusive metaphysical exploration unusual to date.

The film navigates between the tense and the surreal, showing so much interest and time in the footage in the most absolute daily insignificance, the most incomprehensible leisure -with special emphasis on the highly commented scene of the twist- to the most marked claustrophobia and the wildest paranoia. ‘Ikarie XB-1’ therefore works as footnote to space race and the struggle to govern the imaginary of the cold war, but also as a reflection on forced loneliness and isolation that could well be applied to these last months.

Ikarie travels to the United States: reappropriation as a weapon in the Cold War

The film, which had a budget of about six million crowns – a comfortable amount for the time – and clear intentions to reap the fruits that its American counterparts had, had little impact on its premiere and a discreet passage through the box office. Something that did not prevent it from becoming a film with an indisputable cult aura and giving its name to the Czech fantasy, horror and science fiction magazine XB-1, one of the most important in the country after the Velvet Revolution.

It was as a result of the presence of the film in the first edition of the defunct Festival Internazionale del film di Fantascienza di Trieste -whose spirit currently maintains the Trieste Science + Fiction Festival, where ‘Ikarie XB-1’ was crowned ex-aequo together to another milestone of the genre, Chris Marker’s ‘La Jetée’, when she began her career towards success. First, because of its powerful critical reception, but also because, after winning in Trieste, the film won distribution agreements in more than forty countries.

There the film’s journey would begin, which would end wildly modified by capitalist hands that, beyond eliminating the ideological connotations of Soviet propaganda and scoring a point in the combat of popular culture by passing off as their own a communist bloc film, they had another intention: to change all the necessary elements to try to make the film a box office success and therefore profitable. Starting with the title, which became ‘Voyage to the End of the Universe’, American International Pictures, in charge of distributing ‘Ikarie XB-1’ in the United States, altered the story so that the spaceship that appeared in the film was aliens.

From Sam Arkoff, AIP Vice President and producer of a significant portion of Roger Corman’s (extremely cheap) films, the film was traced, its ending was changed, as well as its dialogues and even the name of its authors was “westernized”: The director, Jindřich Polák, became Jack Pollack, the name of the screenwriter, Pavel Juráček, was replaced by Paul Jurist, Ester Kumbrachová, in charge of costumes, became Esther Smith, the composer Zdeněk Liška in Danny List … A demonstration that, as Quim Casas points out, “the cold war was also fought in the editing rooms.”

The Other Odysseys: The Legacy of ‘Ikarie XB-1’

After years of wandering around and with versions that were not close to the original, ‘Ikarie XB-1’ was restored in 4K -distributed in Spain by Capricci Cine-, and now it can be seen in Filmin, already in full recognized as an influential film in shaping ci-fi cinema in the second half of the 20th century. One only has to see its accused parallels with ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’: the claustrophobic use of spaces, the presence of a robot on board the ship that controls it, the space lighting …

Stanley Kubrick’s existential and metaphysical ambitions, overflowing in his adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke, they were already present in the Czechoslovak film, which flirted with the hysteria of space loneliness or the uncontrolled interstellar travel. Concerns that were also in ‘Solaris’, another adaptation of Stanislaw Lem this time by Andrei Tarkovski and with a poetic staging in which the galactic journey was also charged with deep philosophical mists.

The diverse group of astronauts of the ‘Ikarie XB-1’ also recognized in a recognized way Gene Roddenberry, who confessed to having the film in mind to shape the crew of ‘Star Trek’, understanding this as a diverse team of people of different races, ages, or nationalities – no longer arising from the internationalization of the revolution – who collaborate and coexist in harmony.

Also in the portrait of this varied group we find traces of the conception of ‘Alien, the eighth passenger’, in which Ridley Scott not only the most tense moments but also the daily life of their characters or their small talk. We could even draw a line, between Pólak’s film and ‘Interstellar’, indebted not only to Kubrick’s space odyssey but also to the ideas about space and time which already featured ‘Ikarie XB-1’, in which there is a temporal distortion similar to that suffered by Cooper and company on their space mission.

The film, which already enjoys indisputable recognition after its recovery, combined propaganda with the spirit of later science fiction, metaphysical exploration and nihilistic delusion. And it is that despite making explicit the dangers of individuality, thus marking its distance with the suggestion of American science fiction of the time, ‘Ikarie XB-1’ infiltrated the cultural imagination and was a beacon for some of the classics of the genre during the second half of the 20th century, contradiction with which lives the legacy of a film that was born to tip the balance by the imaginary of the Soviet side and that ended up weighing on both sides.