Farsite is a blockchain game that will introduce the new collateral non-fungible tokens or cNFT.

CNFTs work like any NFT but promise to bring a series of new mechanics within the title, which will be driven by decentralized finance.

The unspoken value of these non-fungible tokens is based on “just scarcity and speculation.”

The blockchain video game developer SUPERNOVAE he is fine-tuning preparations for the launch of his latest project, Farsite.

The company is also responsible for other projects such as Mega World, which is centered around a virtual city where players can walk the streets of the crypto-powered city such as Metaverse Avatars, construct and enter buildings, and complete missions to collect materials. .

However, while this title will focus on the interactions of a metropolis, With Farsite the firm wishes to cover a field little used in video games and in life in general; the stars. This he plans to achieve through the use of a new type of non-fungible token that has decentralized parts of finance in its DNA, better known as DeFi.

What will Farsite be about?

This title is in a strategy and multiplayer format that is played in real time (MMORTS). The theme of the video game takes place in a post-apocalyptic future, in which gamers must enter space, touring every corner of it while discovering the secrets that constellations keep, various planetary systems.

In the true style of Guardians of the Galaxy or the Millennium Falcon, gamers will have a spaceship to travel the length and breadth of the galaxies. In addition, Among the novelties of the game are that, precisely these ships will be personified by a new type of token, the non-fungible collateral tokens, or cNFT.

Alex Li, COO of SUPERNOVAE, told the media Decrypt that, the understood value of these non-fungible tokens is based on “only scarcity and speculation”.

Likewise, Li indicated that one of the existing problems with the current non-fungible tokens such as Bored Apes, is that there has not been an incident of real use so far, apart from functioning as an avatar on Twitter.

cNFT

To clarify a bit that are the tokens that will represent the spaceships of the gamers, we must say that lcNFTs behave in the same way as an ordinary non-fungible token since speaking in cryptographic terms, they are unique and represent a digital asset, which in this case are, as noted above, spaceships.

However, what is novel about these tokens is that promise to provide a series of new mechanics within the title, which will be driven by decentralized finance.

Additionally, as the name implies, non-fungible collateral tokens are a suggested type of token that gives gamers the opportunity to stake ERC-20 tokens in non-fungible token format, to borrow against in-game assets.

How to get a cNFT?

Now, in order to create a new cNFT, gamers must first bet credits inside the game (ERC-20 tokens) as collateral. Once a Ship cNFT has been created, in the future it can be used by gamers as a guarantee in itself, which in theory offers the possibility of granting loans against game assets.

These credits are used for practically all the actions within the multiplayer titlesuch as resupply ship flights, reveal new planets, acquire resource-poor sectors, and build planetary bases.

A good number of the members of today’s crypto gamer communities have pointed out that without a doubt, the so-called GameFi, that is, video games with non-fungible token technology are the next novelty in terms of video games. ” Are you already immersed in an NFT game?

