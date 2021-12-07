Latest from Faro Barcelona is “Domino”, a luminaire that takes minimalism to its maximum expression because it is capable of going completely unnoticed by painting like the wall on which it is located. It literally “blends” with space and wash the wall in a warm and discreet way.

This original recessed luminaire has been created by the designer and architect Ignacio Aldalondo from the Adalondoyfdez studio and is conceived for projects that require great versatility. Ideal both in sophisticated spaces, such as relaxed, classic or avant-garde but above all ideal in spaces that want to include an unexpectedly practical item.









To be made of plaster, allows it to be painted in tune with the wall where it is installed, thus fully integrated and mimicked in each project. This luminaire it is adjustable both at the bottom and at the top, thus allowing the light to be directed where it is most convenient.

Its design, with the hidden light source, generates great visual comfort because it avoids glare and brings a warm atmosphere. In addition, with several units of this wall lamp you can create multiple compositions. It is ideal for hallways, corridors and passageways.













Its price is 90.85 euros

Via Faro Barcelona.

It has inspired us:

De Faro Barcelona wall lamp Luna by led [Clase de eficiencia energética A+] for 56.83 euros

Faro Barcelona 63225 – LUNA LED White wall lamp

Also from Faro apply Oslo white for 31.62 euros

FARO BARCELONA 63284 – Oslo Wall Lamp, 40W, Plaster Body, White Color (Bulb not included) Read: the best offers from El Corte Inglés

Apply Ovo with metal and glass diffuser, white now with a[%discountNormalprice[%dedescuentoPrecionormal € 53.01 and now 49.90 euros

Faro Barcelona Ovo 62105 – Wall light, metal and glass diffuser, white

Similar in Decoesfera | The new Faro luminaire is handcrafted, versatile and very easy to install

An LED lamp with a built-in bluetooth speaker, the latest in lighting from Lidl