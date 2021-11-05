FarmVille returns with a new adventure, and this time also for Mac with M1 chip.

The video game that changed the way we viewed social media and changed what we understood as mobile games is back. Months after the original game left Facebook last year due to the discontinuation of Flash games, now comes “FarmVille 3: Animals,” a new sequel that is now available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and Mac with M1.

The new game takes us back to the farm, this time to be part of a community dedicated to animal husbandry. In this adventure, we will have the possibility of having up to 150 different types of animals, which in turn will allow us to obtain various raw materials or products. All this, in a renewed game experience, which continues to preserve the essence of the original FarmVille that managed to enchant millions of players.

As it cannot be otherwise, it is a game that encourages collaboration with other players through various social features. This time we have the possibility of creating cooperatives that will allow us to exchange objects with other players, as well as achieve objectives to win events and new decorations, which will allow us to customize both our avatar and the environment of the farm.

Netflix launches its game service on Android, which will “soon” be compatible with the iPhone

The most interesting detail, however, is that it is the first installment Mac startup compatible with M1 chip. In this way, those who have a computer with Apple Silicon will be able to download FarmVille 3: Animals through the App Store and access the same experience available on mobile phones and tablets.

Yes, maybe not the kind of games we hope to take advantage of new chips like the M1 Pro and M1 Max, but probably be much more addictive and fun than many AAA games.

