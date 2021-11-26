Farming Simulator is already a series of games with which Giant Software has managed to gain recognition. In this Farming Simulator 22 review I have set myself the task of seeing how the franchise has evolved in its latest installment, and the truth is I am surprised by what the game has offered, although I also have some criticisms. All in all, it must be said that even though there is no clear competition in the market for this game, Giant Software has strived to deliver a great experience.

Farming Simulator 22 seems to represent a turnaround in the study development process. As the entry that has had the longest development time in the series so far, the fruits of such a circumstance are certainly on show. With a ton of new features and some notable improvements. This Farming Simulator 22 review was performed on an Xbox Series X with the optimized version.

Farming Simulator 22 review

For this analysis of Farming Simulator 22 I’m going to start with one of the worst aspects of the game. While this is the best installment of the series, I feel like it is quite exclusive with the new players. It does not matter if you start a game on easy (or on any of the other two difficulties), the initial instructions that the game gives you are minimal, and if you have not really dedicated yourself to the adventure of having your own farm, you will know little about what. you should do unless you watch external tutorials.

This of course becomes a big problem if we talk about fun, because you will quickly get frustrated. Experienced players are going to find new things that they will have to learn to handle on their own, but in general everything has a sense of continuity that makes it work. But those who start with this game are overwhelmed for two different menus full of options, and not a single guide on what to do. A guided mode would be very nice.

Hard country life simulation

The country life is difficult. Markets pay poorly, crops are expensive, and you always work others. How much of this does Farming Simulator 22 simulate? Quite a bit, although the actual agricultural aspect is certainly somewhat simplified. You will have to prepare the land for sowing and plant seeds. And of course, you must also fertilize them to increase the performance of your plants, which will leave you in the last stage, which is the harvest. This does not finish the job.

After harvesting, you should look for the points where you can sell, which change according to one of the the three available launch maps. In terms of management, this installment has endeavored to give depth to the economic part of management. Now you can build factories and companies to process your products. You can manufacture different types of agricultural products, not only from the primary sector (raw material such as milk), but also processed (cheese, for example).

There will also be new crops, which carry with them a set of new possibilities, including manufacturing all kinds of products. And is that really you can make many products depending on what you grow, of course. In addition, its value will vary based on supply and demand. This will be another factor that will impact your way of playing when making plans with the times of the year, but it will not be the only thing you should take into account.

Other new thing about Farming Simulator 22 is its station mechanics. The previous deliveries did not have it officially, but now you will have to cultivate according to the time of year, trying to make the whole process more efficient. That’s right, things get difficult on the field with each of these levels, and that is precisely why a guided game at least during the first part of the game (and perhaps during the first year) would be fantastic and does a lot but much lack.

Licensing and improvement of the visual and sound experience

Secondly, something that this delivery brings is a huge amount of licensed equipment. These are not made-up agricultural brands, but a huge group of real brands, including vehicles that are used in the real world (some of which have yet to be released). Like what Forza Horizon 5 did with the Mercedes-AMG, which is not yet on the market. And not only was a budget spent on the licenses, but also on taking care of the visual and sound aspect of the experience.

As for what it offers visually, Farming Simulator 22 takes great care in the small details, like crows that fly away when you approach them or one of the machines does. In addition, each of the vehicles has special animations that try to capture the essence of the real vehicle. You are going to have a pleasant experience when you put yourself with one of the heavy machinery in the task of, for example, plowing the land.

Without claiming to be AAA in this title, it must be said that it offers a smooth experience at 60 frames per second, without major performance problems. In terms of sound, it must be said that it is an experience with its pluses and minuses. The engine sounds have more variation and body. This allows when you are with some of the big machines they feel more powerful. But this sometimes does not happen, and there can be quite harsh transitions between environments.

The failures

Aside from how difficult it can be to familiarize yourself with the depth of experience Farming Simulator 22 offers, there are other major criticisms. A small: there are moments in the game when you can’t get very far because you’re waiting for a season moment or something like that. It would be nice to be able to make time move faster, so that you can achieve your goal without having to occupy yourself with unpleasant tasks that do not interest you.

Maybe this would take away the real thing, but it would make it more satisfying. Another fundamental criticism is how difficult it is to get ahead in the game.. This, of course, is related to what the field means, but it should at least be simpler in easy mode (even more so than it is supposed to be). It takes an enormous amount of time to get a good amount of money, maybe 15 hours from the start of a game. Too much I would say and quite frustrating for those new to the franchise.

conclusion

Farming Simulator 22 has improved over previous installments. From small things like driving, which is still not perfect, to the physical ones that have to do with weight, terrain, and the type of machinery. There is also, of course, the new game mechanics that enrich the experience by making it deeper. In fact, for those who have followed this series of games they will find that this is the most worked entry in the entire series, and that is, without a doubt, a very good thing.

On the other hand, there is the whole issue of improved visual effects, sound, licenses. In all this, Farming Simulator 22 has gone further. But not everything is good. So much how difficult it can be for a new player to understand what to do In the game, like how little retributive the game is going to be with your effort, these are things that can discourage players and cause them to simply stop playing.