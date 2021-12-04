The farm simulator returned to the market after two years and with news for virtual agriculture. It is available on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series from November 22. Thanks to the development of Giants Software, new machines, crops and economical systems are available in Farming Simulator 22 and we will tell you everything in this analysis.

For those of you who have never heard what Farming Simulator is about, its name speaks volumes, as It is the most famous agricultural video game franchise in history. Players can farm, raise livestock, and sell assets created from farming. As it is specifically a simulator, it complies with the characteristic of building hyper-realism, not only in relation to the graphic section or generation of environments, but also by having a wide range of licenses to recreate a farmer’s life as accurately as possible. These copyrights include brands of actual machines, seeds, or fertilizers.

Farming Simulator 22 does not have a fixed goal or a set pace. The user can aim to become the richest producer in the world or simply relax on one hectare selling the products they want without anyone chasing them. You can even combine objectives with a friend in multiplayer and manage resources shared.

At career mode, players start by first choosing the difficulty they want to tackle, which simply defines the height of the entry barrier – that is, the amount of starting resources, whether the size of the field owned; machines available and budget-, since in the medium term the path is almost the same for everyone. For new farmers, the easy version enables a small tutorial with the basic aspects of controls and management that will provide the necessary knowledge to develop almost all activities without the obligation to resort to YouTube videos with explanations from veteran farmers.

Farming Simulator 22

Now, what possibilities are there to generate income? The answer is: many. Previously, the only options available were raising animals or selling agro-inputs produced from livestock or forestry. Now, new to Farming Simulator 22, the production chain has been greatly expanded. Not only are the classic billing options in force, but also that you can, for example, sell more elaborate products to different types of stores.

A very clear case is the issue of wheat (among a dozen other options), where the player can: prepare the land, buy seeds, sow, harvest, sell everything to a factory, obtain flour, sell the flour to produce bread and, then sell the bread to different stores.

This is how the entire Farming Simulator end-to-end process works in a summarized way, not only with wheat or wine in the case of grapes, but with absolutely all crops. As an innovation in this edition, the player must take into account the sowing and harvesting calendar to determine the dates of when to produce and the availability of the machinery required for each job. The cycles of seasons and climatic changes stomp in the game.

Farming Simulator 22

In terms of production tools, Farming Simulator 22 has more than 400 machinery and more than 100 real brands available, including John Deeer and New Holland as the best known to those outside the agricultural industry.

To be honest, graphically it is a game that exceeds expectations in some respects. The detail of the mechanical engineering in each of the seeders, combines and sprayers is sublime. Giants Software has shown great care in seeking the maximum artistic fidelity of objects and work animations. There are three great maps to experiment with, all of them set in areas of North America or Europe.

In technical terms, the game runs very well on PC and the bugs identified were minimal, its release is well optimized and only requires 2 GB of VRAM (video card memory) to run at 30 FPS. Therefore, in previous and current generation consoles the title does not perceive fluidity problems either.

Farming Simulator 22

The game not only offers a good experience for casual gamers, but also managed to establish a more than promising competitive scene. Farming Simulator League is the most important tournament in the world today, where several squads of three members will seek to gain victory; the clashes to climb the cup are between two teams. It all begins with a stage of pick and bans led by the captains and then continues a large map with the machines distributed throughout the fields. The goal is simple: score the most points (producing goods) in less than 15 minutes. The prize for the winning team of the final is USD 250,000. During 2021 in Latin America, by the hand of FiReSPORTS and Agro TV, AGROLEAGUE was launched, the first farm simulator competition for the region.

In conclusion, Farming Simulator 22 It is a nice title to mentally travel to the field and break with any type of routine, but beware! It is not a Stardew Valley. Here there really is “work” to see the fruits of the effort. It is not going to be enough to throw a seed and wait for the days to pass watering the land. The possibility that the title gives us to play at the rate that users want is a key point. This leads to taking it as a recreation for the less experienced or offering the option of managing a super complex management board for hardcore players who want to conquer the agricultural market. On all sides, there are dozens of hours of guaranteed duration and well-earned has its position as the best-selling game of the week on Steam.

