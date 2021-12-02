These days we are seeing a lot of news that, like it or not, surprises us for better or for worse, such as when we reported that the multiplayer beta of Halo Infinite had more active players than Battlefield 2042. And it seems that the title developed by DICE is once again news, since apparently, Farming Simulator 22 doubles Battlefield 2042 players on Steam.

We can see this news thanks to an image published on the official Twitter account of the medium DEXERTO.FR, where they show us the comparison of players between the work of DICE and that of GIANTS Software. The difference is quite large, and more so with the difference in importance between the two titles (taking into account that the Battlefield saga is known worldwide and played by thousands of users), We are surprised that Farming Simulator 22 outperforms Battlefield 2042 by tens of thousands of players, title that has just been released, and that from what we can see, has lost about 47 thousand users in a very short time, something that should worry EA and DICE.

This is, on the one hand, very great news for Farming Simulator 22 and GIANT Software, since they have surpassed a very important title of this last straight of the year 2021, but very bad news for DICE and its work, since together with the complaints about performance and multiple bugs, added to the fact that the community is not very happy, makes us rethink whether it would be a good idea to give EA’s war franchise a more than deserved break.