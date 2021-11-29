Farming Simulator 22 beats Battlefield 2042

This is not a good time to Battlefield 2042. After a release accompanied by various bugs and glitches, players are not happy with EA’s new work. Thus, it was recently revealed that more people played Farming Simulator 22, instead of what was originally one of the most anticipated shooters of the year.

According to data published by the Steam database, during its launch day, 46,536 people spent time on Battlefield 2042. While this is a fairly positive number, this falls in the middle of what is generated by Farming Simulator 22 in the same period. The farm simulator managed to captivate 93,782 players in its first 24 hours.

Along with this we must not forget that Battlefield 2042 has faced a number of harsh criticisms from fans, to the extent that your rating on sites like Metacritic is in the red. In related topics, here you can check our review of this game. In the same way, here is our gameplay of this title.

Editor’s Note:

While the Steam numbers are somewhat concerning, consider that these are completely different experiences. Although it’s hard to believe, the simulator game scene is quite popular. Similarly, Battlefield 2042 It is available on multiple platforms, not just PC.

Via: SteamDB